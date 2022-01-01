Avid Learning Academy Program Upgrades to Pro Tools Artist

K-12 education program puts powerful Pro Tools subscription into the hands of aspiring music creators and producers for free

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avid® (NASDAQ: AVID) is committed to nurturing the next generation of artists and creators, and supporting equal access in education. Today the company is pleased to announce that its popular Avid Learning Academy program has transitioned to Pro Tools Artist™, providing every student enrolled in the program free access to the new Pro Tools Artist software.

“With Pro Tools Artist in hand, educators can have total confidence that their students will be gaining the skills and experiences that prepare them to fully explore their creativity and career interests,” said Francois Quereuil, Vice President, Product Management for Audio and Music Solutions, Avid. “While Avid Learning Academy now provides a fun and exciting palette with thousands of inspiring sounds and loops, hundreds of plug-ins and even new virtual instruments, aspiring musicians will be excited to know they can create in any genre with the same tools that today’s most popular artists and producers use.”

The Avid Learning Academy program offers high schools a complete curriculum to teach music and media production skills, aligned to the U.S National Core Arts Standards and common CTE pathways in Arts, Media, and Entertainment (AME). Students enrolled in these programs can get a head start on college or their career by learning on the music, TV and film industries’ most popular creative tools and earning pathway certifications with Avid’s industry-recognized professional credentials.

For music and audio engineering, the Avid Learning Academy program previously included Pro Tools First, a powerful but feature-limited version of Pro Tools. With the release of Pro Tools Artist, Avid is deepening its commitment to empowering the next generation of creators with access to an even more powerful set of music creation tools, continuing to lower the barrier to entry.

Pro Tools Artist is a brand-new subscription offering specifically designed for the millions of next-gen music creators looking to produce great songs, and includes everything needed to make beats, write, record, and mix studio-quality music. And as the Pro Tools session format is the industry’s universal language, they can take their project to any producer or studio around the world to collaborate and take their music to the next level. With hundreds of inspiring instrument sounds and loops and over 100 included plugins, as well as easy-to-use MIDI tools and industry-standard editing and mixing workflows, aspiring music creators now have a professional yet affordable solution to create any style of music.

Make music easily with up to 32 audio tracks and 32 instrument tracks

Record up to 16 audio sources simultaneously

Get inspired with over 100 virtual instruments and plugins, including the new Pro Tools | GrooveCell™ and Pro Tools | SynthCell™ virtual instruments

Support for any Core Audio, ASIO, or WASAPI-compatible interface

Avid is working closely with its publishing partner Rowman & Littlefield to update all curriculum and program materials for the 2022-2023 academic year and with ThinkEDU to roll the program out nationwide.

“This is an exciting update for students who not only benefit from government funding to implement the program, but also now with Pro Tools Artist can create and take their resulting projects to any other Pro Tools system for further editing and finishing,” said Michael Fischler, CEO of ThinkEDU. “The fact that it is free is providing significant value to the Avid Learning Academy program, which positions students for a career in the creative arts on a platform that is ubiquitous in the industry when it comes to live music, studio recording, and post production.”

To enroll or find out more about the Avid Learning Academy program, visit www.avid.com/LearningAcademy.

