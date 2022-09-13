Axial Therapeutics CEO, A. Stewart Campbell, to Participate at the Longwood Healthcare Leaders Fall Webconference

WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axial Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of gut-targeted, small molecule therapeutics for neurological conditions and oncology, today announced that A. Stewart Campbell, Ph.D., will participate in a panel entitled “The Next Wave of Targeted Therapies” at the Longwood Healthcare Leaders Fall webconference on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Longwood Healthcare Leaders meetings bring together leading biotech and pharma CEOs, heads of R&D, top academics, and healthcare investors for off-the-record discussions to drive transparency and collaboration in order to accelerate the translation of discoveries into medicines to help patients. Substantial donations enabled by these meetings benefit several charities.

About Axial Therapeutics

Axial Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of people with neurological disorders and conditions. The company is a scientific leader in the biological role of the microbiome-gut-brain axis and its influence on the central nervous system. Harnessing its unique expertise in the microbiome, Axial is developing small molecule drugs with defined mechanisms of action that act on new targets to mitigate the impact of metabolites and bacteria in the gut linked to neurological disorders and disease pathology, progression, and symptoms. The company is advancing a pipeline of “microbial-inspired therapeutics™” for conditions with significant unmet patient need, including autism and Parkinson’s disease, and is also pursuing pre-clinical discovery of gut-targeted therapies in oncology. Axial’s lead product candidate is AB-2004, a molecular therapeutic in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of irritability in children with autism. For more information, visit https://axialtx.com .

