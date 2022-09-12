Axis Communications Unveils Latest Solutions for Integrating Sight, Sound, Analytics and More at the 2022 Global Security Exchange

Axis demos new camera, door controller, connectivity hub, and analytics feature at GSX 2022.





CHELMSFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As the needs of system integrators and users continue to evolve, Axis introduces new easy-to-integrate and scalable solutions at GSX 2022. Axis product and solutions experts plan to demo their latest offering at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, September 12-14, including a next-generation panoramic dome camera, a new compact door controller capable of storing 250k credentials, a connectivity hub to securely integrate audio equipment and sensors, and an AI-based time-in-area object analytics feature. All of these latest quality solutions from Axis are designed to be flexible, easy-to-configure and include built-in cybersecurity features.

“At Axis, we’re always innovating—from brand new technologies to new product enhancements, we keep a watchful eye on market trends, actively listen to the needs of our customers and always aim to exceed expectations,” said Fredrik Nilsson, VP, Americas, Axis Communications, Inc. “We look forward to demoing our latest offering at GSX 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. It’s a great opportunity to show industry professionals how our solutions easily and securely integrate into their systems, providing them with more insight to bolster security and enhance their business.”

Axis Communications plans to showcase its latest video, audio, analytics, end-to-end, and other solutions at this year’s show, with special attention to its new offering which includes:

Outdoor-ready dome with 360° panoramic view ideal for onboard surveillance

The AXIS M3057-PLR Mk II Dome Camera, is a 6 MP panoramic mini dome specifically designed for onboard surveillance. This compact, easy-to-install camera delivers a complete 180° or 360° overview regardless of light conditions.

Key features include:

Complete 180° and 360° overview

Optimized for transportation industry

Forensic WDR, Lightfinder, OptimizedIR

Factory-focused with digital roll

Built-in cybersecurity features

This cost-effective product includes built-in cybersecurity functionality to prevent unauthorized access and safeguard your system.

The camera will be available through Axis distribution channels in Q4 2022.

Compact edge-based door controller products for smart and reliable door control

The new AXIS A12 Series offers various product versions for maximum flexibility. Fully integrated within Axis end-to-end solutions, these scalable products are optimized for both small and large installations. With intelligence on the edge, they can internally handle all tasks related to door access—even if the network is down.

Capable of storing up to 250k credentials and 250k event logs per unit, these products ensure flexible and secure authentication using various credentials such as PIN codes and dynamic QR codes for visitor access and license plates verification for vehicle access.

Key features include:

Complete control for up to four doors

Barebone unit and kit versions

Intelligence on the edge

Built-in cybersecurity features

Fully integrated within Axis end-to-end solutions

AXIS S12 Series offers built-in cybersecurity features to prevent unauthorized access and safeguard your system.

AXIS S12 Series will be available through Axis distribution channels in October 2022.

Connectivity hub for secure integration of sensors and audio

The AXIS D3100 Connectivity Hub allows for secure integration of sensors and audio equipment into network systems. With a microphone, a speaker, or both connected, this cost-efficient device helps increase scene awareness through high-quality audio.

The product can be integrated with a broad range of non-visual sensors to trigger alarms and events in the system. Supporting audio recording, streaming, and audio analytics, it is ideal for systems that don’t have such capabilities or require additional—enabling different use cases in crime prevention, protection, and forensics.

Key features include:

Eight supervised configurable I/Os

Two audio-in ports, one audio-out port

VAPIX®, MQTT, SIP integration

ACAP and container support

Built-in cybersecurity features

The perfect complement to an Axis end-to-end solution, the connectivity hub supports VAPIX®, MQTT, and SIP for secure and seamless integration. Furthermore, built-in Axis cybersecurity functionality prevents unauthorized access and safeguards the system.

The AXIS D3100 Connectivity Hub will be available through Axis distribution channels in Q4 2022.

AXIS Object Analytics now offers time in area tracking for more effective monitoring

The new AXIS Object Analytics time-in-area feature*, beta version, is available as part of the latest release of AXIS Object Analytics. This smart feature can be used to trigger an event whenever an object stays in a monitored area longer than a user-defined time, for example to detect loitering.

AXIS Object Analytics comes preinstalled on compatible Axis network cameras adding value at no extra cost. It uses AI-based algorithms and behavioral conditions to analyze the scene and spatial behavior of the objects within, ignoring common irrelevant sources of unwanted events.

Designed to enable proactive monitoring, and access to actionable insights, users can focus only on objects of interest and events that need attention.

Key features include:

Edge-based video analytics

Classifies humans and vehicles

Runs multiple scenarios simultaneously

Flexible and easy configuration

Preinstalled at no extra cost

*Available in firmware 10.12.

Each of these new solutions will be demoed, along with more of Axis’ latest products, at GSX 2022, booth #3343, Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, September 12-14. For further information about Axis Communications and our entire portfolio of intelligent network solutions, please visit www.axis.com or connect with an Axis representative.

