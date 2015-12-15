Babylon and Bupa extend partnership to deliver digital health services to all Bupa UK health insurance customers

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Babylon (NYSE: BBLN) (“Babylon” or the “Company”) and Bupa have announced today that they have extended their partnership agreement for a further three years to deliver digital health services to 2.3 million Bupa UK health insurance customers.

Bupa, a leading health insurer, and Babylon have been in partnership since 2015, when access to the Babylon app for Bupa UK customers was launched. Since launch, there have been over 360,000 Babylon app downloads by Bupa UK Insurance customers.

Complementing Bupa’s capabilities and provider network offering, Babylon provides digital services within Bupa including Symptom Checker, 24/7 virtual consultations and My Health. These products help users to better understand their health symptoms, access relevant health information and gain insights into their current and future health risks. These products are available to all UK Bupa customers.

James Sherwood, General Manager for Operations and Healthcare Management at Bupa UK Insurance said: “Having fast access to GP care is increasingly important for our customers to support their everyday health and wellbeing. We’ve seen growing use of the service over the past two years, with around 8,000 appointments a week. We’re pleased to continue working with Babylon to enhance our digital services for our customers.”

Dr. Ali Parsa, Babylon’s Founder & CEO, said: “Bupa is the UK’s leading health insurance provider, where its brand is synonymous with trust. We are delighted that Bupa continues to put its trust in Babylon as its partner. We look forward to going further together to reimagine their customers’ experience of healthcare from a reactive, episodic clinic centric service for when they are sick or in crisis to a more proactive, continuous and person centric service designed to keep their customers at the peak of their health.”

About Babylon

Babylon is one of the world’s fastest growing digital healthcare companies whose mission is to make high-quality healthcare accessible and affordable for every person on Earth.

Babylon is re-engineering how people engage with their care at every step of the healthcare continuum. By flipping the model from reactive sick care to proactive healthcare through the devices people already own, it offers millions of people globally ongoing, always-on care. Babylon has already shown that in environments as diverse as the developed UK or developing Rwanda, urban New York, or rural Missouri, for people of all ages, it is possible to achieve its mission by leveraging its highly scalable, digital-first platform combined with high quality, virtual clinical operations to provide integrated, personalized healthcare.

Founded in 2013, Babylon’s technology and clinical services is supporting a global patient network across 15 countries and is capable of operating in 16 languages. In 2021 alone, Babylon helped a patient every 6 seconds, with approximately 5.2 million consultations and AI interactions. Importantly, this was achieved with a 93% user retention rate in our NHS GP at Hand service and 4 or 5 star ratings from more than 90% of our users across all of our geographies.

Babylon is also working with governments, health providers, employers and insurers across the globe to provide them with a new infrastructure that any partner can use to deliver high-quality healthcare with lower costs and better outcomes. For more information, please visit www.babylonhealth.com.

About Bupa

Bupa’s purpose is helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives and making a better world. Health insurance accounts for a large part of our business with Bupa UK Insurance, the UK’s leading health insurer, providing health insurance to 2.3 million people. Bupa Global is the premium health insurance arm of Bupa, serving 490,000 customers around the world. Bupa Dental Care is the leading provider of private dentistry in the UK, providing dental services in over 480 centres across the UK and Ireland. Bupa Care Services has around 6,000 residents in 124 care homes, and 10 Richmond care villages. Bupa Health Services comprises 50 health clinics, and the Cromwell Hospital in London which provides care for insured, self-pay and international patients. Bupa directly employs around 23,000 people in the UK.

