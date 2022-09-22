Baseball Legend John Smoltz Featured on PLx Pharma’s Social Channels

Legendary Baseball Pitcher and Avid Golfer Uses VAZALORE® 325 mg for Fast, Effective Pain Relief

Legendary Baseball Pitcher and Avid Golfer John Smoltz Uses VAZALORE 325 mg For Fast, Effective Pain Relief “From baseball to golf, I don’t want aches and pain to slow me down,” said Smoltz. “VAZALORE is the only pain reliever I have found that works quickly on my aches and pains and doesn’t upset my stomach.”

SPARTA, N.J., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) (“PLx” or the “Company”) is a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company focused on its clinically-validated and patent-protected PLxGuard™ that has the potential to improve the absorption of many drugs currently on the market and to reduce the risk of stomach injury associated with certain drugs. The Company, with its lead products VAZALORE 81 mg and VAZALORE 325 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules (referred together as “VAZALORE®”), has launched a new VAZALORE 325 mg advertising campaign on Facebook featuring legendary professional baseball pitcher and avid golfer John Smoltz.

“From baseball to golf, I don’t want aches and pains to slow me down,” said Smoltz. “VAZALORE is the only pain reliever I have found that works quickly on my aches and pains and doesn’t upset my stomach.”

“September is Pain Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness of pain and pain management options, like aspirin. We are very excited to launch our new Facebook campaign with John, a current VAZALORE user and believer in its many benefits,” said Natasha Giordano, President & CEO of PLx Pharma. “Millions of people rely on aspirin for the temporary relief of minor aches and pains. The unique complex inside VAZALORE capsules allows for targeted release of aspirin to temporarily relieve minor aches and pains and is specially designed to help protect the stomach.”

PLx Pharma’s VAZALORE is the first and only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved liquid-filled aspirin capsule. The product was launched in August 2021 and is available over the counter in more than 30,000 drugstores, supermarkets, mass merchandisers and e-commerce sites nationwide.

About VAZALORE

VAZALORE is an FDA-approved liquid-filled aspirin capsule, available in 81 mg and 325 mg doses. VAZALORE delivers aspirin differently from plain and enteric coated aspirin products. The special complex inside the capsule is designed for targeted release of aspirin, limiting its direct contact with the stomach. VAZALORE delivers fast, reliable absorption for pain relief plus the lifesaving benefits of aspirin. To learn more about VAZALORE®, please visit www.vazalore.com and follow us on Facebook.

About PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc. is a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company focused on improving how and where active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) are absorbed in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract via its clinically validated and patent protected PLxGuard™ technology. PLx believes this platform has the potential to improve the absorption of many drugs currently on the market or in development, and to reduce the risk of stomach injury associated with certain drugs. To learn more about PLx Pharma Inc. and its pipeline, please visit www.plxpharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

CONTACTS:

Janet M. Barth

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, PLx Pharma Inc.

(973) 409-6542

[email protected]

Lisa M. Wilson

Founder & President, In-Site Communications, Inc.

(212) 452-2793

[email protected]

Source: PLx Pharma Inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1a8bf56-ba0f-47b5-8710-08458436b0e4