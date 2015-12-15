Beta Sign Ups Live for Fandifi

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 29, 2022) – Fandifi Technology Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ4) (“Fandifi” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that sign-ups for Fandifi’s Beta launch have commenced along with an accompanying marketing campaign. Players of the Fandifi platform can sign up on the Company’s sign up page at Fandifi.com.

Fandifi recently commenced a multifaceted marketing campaign to build up player interest ahead of the Beta utilizing Discord, Steam, Instagram, Twitch & Youtube amongst other mediums. The Company will begin producing various forms of content and contests to reach a representative demographic base of social media users who are content creators, sports and esports fans.

“We are very pleased to finally get to this stage in our launch of the Fandifi platform. Our entire team has been working hard towards the successful scalable launch of our fan engagement and prediction platform for content creators. Over the coming weeks we will be activating numerous marketing initiatives to reach a wide base of players and fans. At the end of the day, as a fan engagement platform, our focus is on delivering a truly unique fan experience to our global audience by providing a compelling and entertaining service. To ensure that, we are taking a data first approach to penetrate key markets and demographic groups that our research has shown to be early adopters,” states David Vinokurov, Fandifi CEO and President.

About Fandifi Technology Corp.

Fandifi is building a crowd based and system generated prediction fan engagement platform. The Fandifi platform runs on an associated neural network tailor-made for content creators to increase gamification of their content and enable fan engagement within their communities regardless of the form of distribution. FandifiTM also operates www.fandomart.com , an NFT marketplace where rewards can be bought, sold, or traded on a blockchain agnostic platform.

