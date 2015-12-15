Biolog-id completed phase one of deploying its value-chain optimization solution in a multi-state integrated delivery network in the southeast USA

Phase one focuses on a large medical center in the network and includes inventory management of Platelets and Red Blood Cells in multiple locations

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Biolog-id has completed phase one of implementing its value-chain optimization solution in a large medical center and level II trauma center in North Carolina. This medical center is one of the largest in a multi-state delivery network in southeast USA that includes multiple medical centers, covering a large geographical area.

Within the blood bank, and in procedural areas across the hospital, the Biolog-id solution drives inventory management excellence through the automation of manual processes and through enhanced visibility and traceability of Platelets and Red Blood Cells.

“Managing blood products is a complex task in any large medical center, let alone in geographically dispersed care delivery networks,” said Troy Hilsenroth, CEO at Biolog-id. “This complexity is exactly where Biolog-id’s integrated platform is positioned to deliver compelling value and have a significant impact.”

The data accumulated demonstrates the impact of the Biolog-id solution and is being used to define the strategic expansion across additional medical centers within the network.

About Biolog-id

Biolog-id develops value-chain optimization solutions that create, collect, and consolidates high quality data to drive operational, commercial, and clinical impact for high-value high-impact health products. Biolog-id’s patented platform is used by multiple customers in the US, Europe, Middle East, India, and Asia Pacific.

Biolog-id URL: www.biolog-id.com

Xerys URL : www.xerys.com

Contact: Diane Muller, [email protected]