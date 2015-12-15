BioMark Selected by the Medical Alley and Investissement Quebec to Join the Us Go-To-Market Accelerator

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 1, 2022) – BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTC Pink: BMKDF) (“BioMark”) an oncology-focused company with advanced near-to-market liquid biopsy diagnostic technologies is pleased to announce today that its Quebec-based wholly-owned subsidiary BioMark Diagnostic Solutions Inc. (“BDS”) have been selected among the top 10 innovative companies to participate in the 2022 MedTech & Digital Health U.S. Market Access Program for Quebec companies with Medical Alley.

The U.S. Market Access Program is a 4-month long program to accelerate entry into the U.S. market through Medical Alley. Home to global healthcare leaders like Mayo Clinic, UnitedHealth Group, and Medtronic, Medical Alley has the assets Quebec-based companies need to expand in the U.S. This includes developing U.S. strategies, identifying partners, and bringing lifesaving innovations to patients. The cohort program will conclude in December 2022 with an economic mission in Minneapolis where participants will have a series of networking and coaching sessions.

“BioMark is proud to be part of this cohort of 10 innovative companies in medical device and digital heath that will participate in the U.S. Market Access Program. The Medical Alley is among the top healthcare hubs in the United States, and this is a great opportunity for BioMark to accelerate its entry into the U.S. market by connecting with key stakeholders in the diagnostic sector in terms of regulatory approach, reimbursement strategy, and market access,” says Rashid Bux, CEO of BioMark.

About Medical Alley Association

Founded in 1984, Medical Alley Association (MAA) represents the most diverse and influential healthcare community in the world. The members span the full continuum of care – from payers to providers to digital health, biotech, medical device and everything in between. Its mission is to elevate the Medical Alley region as The Global Epicenter of Health Innovation and Care.

About BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

BioMark is an advanced stage liquid biopsy company developing a molecular diagnostics technology platform that leverages the power of metabolomics and machine learning algorithms to bring new cancer diagnostics to market and improving cancer prognosis by allowing physicians to detect carcinomas in the pre-symptomatic stages. The technology can also be used for measuring response to treatment and potentially for serial monitoring of cancer survivors. While the Company current focus is on the commercialization of its liquid biopsy test for early detection of lung, it has plan to expand into other hard to detect and treat cancers such as brain, ovarian and pancreatic.

Further information about BioMark is available under its profile on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com and on the CSE website https://thecse.com/.

For further information on BioMark, please Contact:

Rashid Ahmed Bux

President & CEO

BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

Tel. 604-370-0779

Email: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of BioMark. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of BioMark. Although BioMark believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BioMark can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. BioMark disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135576