BioMark to Present Validation Data of Its Multianalyte Metabolite Panel for Lung Cancer Screening at the ESMO Congress 2022

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 8, 2022) – BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTC Pink: BMKDF) (“BioMark”) an advanced stage liquid biopsy company with a focus on hard to detect and treat cancers is pleased to announce today that it’s abstract titled “Metabolomic Profiling for the Early Detection of Lung Cancer” has been accepted for presentation at the upcoming ESMO Congress 2022 taking place on September 9 – 13, 2022 in Paris, France.

The Company will be presenting clinical data using its quantitative metabolomic platform to identify early-stage lung cancer in retrospective plasma samples from individual with smoking history, or suffering from other lung diseases including asthma, COPD, bronchiectasis and COVID.

The interim data analysis from 813 plasma samples will be presented during the ESMO Congress 2022 poster session on Sunday, September 11th, 2022, by Dr. Bram Ramjiawan, Director of Research, Asper Clinical Research Institute, at the St. Boniface Hospital. The poster will be available on our website following the conclusion of the meeting.

“BioMark is proud to discuss its latest clinical trial results with medical oncologists, healthcare industry representatives, policy makers and regulators during this premiere event. The conference will be a remarkable occasion for BioMark to expand its global visibility and cultivate new collaborations with key opinion leaders and institutions as we are planning to introduce our lung cancer screening test early next year,” says Rashid Bux, CEO of BioMark.

About ESMO

Founded in 1975, ESMO has European roots with a global reach. Home for all oncology stakeholders, ESMO connects professionals with diverse expertise and experience. Its education and information resources support an integrated multi-professional approach to cancer care, from a medical oncology perspective.

ESMO is the leading professional organization for medical oncology. With more than 25,000 members representing oncology professionals from over 160 countries worldwide, ESMO is the society of reference for oncology education and information.

The ESMO Congress 2022 will be held in person in Paris and virtually between 9-13 September 2022. Around 2000 abstracts and late-breaking abstracts will be presented during the congress days, and the congress program is available online.

About BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

BioMark is a liquid biopsy company developing a molecular diagnostics technology platform that leverages the power of metabolomics and machine learning algorithms to bring new cancer diagnostics to market and improving cancer prognosis by allowing physicians to detect carcinomas in the pre-symptomatic stages. The technology can also be used for measuring response to treatment and potentially for serial monitoring of cancer survivors. While the Company current focus is on the commercialization of its liquid biopsy test for early detection of lung, it has plan to expand into other hard to detect and treat cancers such as brain, ovarian and pancreatic.

