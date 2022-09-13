BioStem Announces Publication of a Standardized Method to Evaluate Growth Factor Elution from Placental Tissue Allografts

Standardized methodology demonstrates high presence of placental membrane growth factors in BioStem’s Vendaje® and Vendaje AC®tissue allografts

POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioStem Technologies Inc. (OTC: BSEM), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of placental derived tissue allografts, today announced the publication of a guidance paper on growth factor standardization in a recent open-access article in Health Science Reports. The publication, titled “Standardized reporting of amnion and amnion/chorion allograft data for wound care,” was included in Volume 5, Issue 5 of Health Science Reports.

The study investigates a standardized method to quantify the elution of growth factors and cytokines in BioStem’s dehydrated amniotic membrane (Vendaje®) and dehydrated amnion/chorion (Vendaje AC®) placental derived allografts as a function of surface (cm2). Current reports for eluted growth factors are typically expressed in volume (milliliters), which is not as informative with respect to the area of tissue covered by the actual membrane and may differ among techniques.

Histology verifies that Vendaje and Vendaje AC retained structurally intact amnion and amnion with chorion along with significant amounts of growth factors and cytokines after undergoing BioStem’s proprietary tissue processing method, BioRetain®. BioRetain is BioStem’s unique tissue processing technique intended to isolate and process amnion and amnion with chorion from the placenta while preserving growth factors and tissue structure.

“As leaders in regenerative medicine, we are committed to expanding the body of medical knowledge of placental membranes as advanced wound care treatment,” said Jason Matuszewski, Chief Executive Officer of BioStem Technologies Inc. “The data from this publication validate the ability of our proprietary tissue processing method, BioRetain, to maintain structural components with significant quantities of growth factors and cytokines from placental tissue.”

“Growth factors and the structural integrity of amnion and amnion with chorion, two nutrient-rich components of the human placenta, are essential to the function of BioStem’s tissue allografts,” said Dr. Wendy Weston, Vice President of Research and Development at BioStem and Principal Investigator of the study. “Exploring the therapeutic potential and benefit of tissue allografts requires standardization of the quantification of the growth factors. By more effectively assessing the availability of growth factors present in our products as a function of surface area, we can more accurately assess our products’ ability to promote wound healing.”

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: BSEM): BioStem Technologies is a leading innovator focused on harnessing the natural properties of perinatal tissue in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of allografts for regenerative therapies. The Company is focused on manufacturing products that change lives, leveraging its proprietary BioRetain® processing method. BioRetain® has been developed by applying the latest research in regenerative medicine, focused on maintaining growth factors and preserving tissue structure. BioStem Technologies’ quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks (“AATB”). These systems and procedures are established per current Good Tissue Practices (“cGTP”) and current Good Manufacturing Processes (“cGMP”). Our portfolio of quality brands includes VENDAJETM, VENDAJETM AC, and VENDAJETM OPTIC. Each BioStem Technologies placental allograft is processed at the Company’s FDA registered and AATB accredited site in Pompano Beach, Florida.

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for statements of historical fact, this release also contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate”, “plan,” “outlook,” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements with respect to the operations of the Company, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of the Company are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of any changes to the reimbursement levels for the Company’s products; (2) the Company faces significant and continuing competition, which could adversely affect its business, results of operations and financial condition; (3) rapid technological change could cause the Company’s products to become obsolete and if the Company does not enhance its product offerings through its research and development efforts, it may be unable to effectively compete;(4) to be commercially successful, the Company must convince physicians that its products are safe and effective alternatives to existing treatments and that its products should be used in their procedures; (5) the Company’s ability to raise funds to expand its business; (6) the Company has incurred significant losses since inception and may incur losses in the future; (7) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (8) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (9) the Company’s ability to maintain production of its products in sufficient quantities to meet demand; and (10) the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact, if any, on the Company’s fiscal condition and results of operations; You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the Company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

