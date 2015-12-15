Blackfoot Communications Joins Cradlepoint’s Partner Program, Delivering New Connectivity Opportunities

Partnership enables enterprise organizations and small businesses to realize fast, redundant and secure go-to-market solutions.

MISSOULA, Mont.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5g—Blackfoot Communications, the telecommunications provider connecting businesses of all sizes across the nation using the latest technology in voice, network and managed services, today announced a partnership with Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions. The partnership enables Blackfoot Communications to deliver Cradlepoint wireless WAN (Wide Area Network) solutions to its growing client-base of enterprise organizations and small businesses.

As a member of Cradlepoint’s 5-star Partner Program, Blackfoot Communications is accelerating the implementation of wireless WAN infrastructure for instant branch, mobile and failover connectivity.

“For nearly seven decades, Blackfoot Communications has prided itself on working to connect people, businesses, and communities across the areas we serve in new and efficient ways. We are excited to deliver a near-instant connectivity service for businesses of all sizes through a proven wireless WAN solution. Combining Cradlepoint’s NetCloud platform with our engineering, support, and account services creates a winning solution for our clients.”

– Todd Twete, Director of Sales & Marketing at Blackfoot Communications

A global leader in cloud-delivered 4G and 5G wireless network edge Solutions, Cradlepoint’s NetCloud platform and cellular routers deliver a pervasive, secure, and software-defined Wireless WAN edge to connect people, places, and things anywhere. Cradlepoint is the first to deliver comprehensive 5G solutions for business, combining its NetCloud platform with a clean-sheet-of-paper design for new 5G modems and antenna systems.

“There’s a massive opportunity to provide organizations with robust wireless WAN solutions that create a secure, controllable, and manageable infrastructure. As a member of the Cradlepoint Partner program, Blackfoot Communications can deliver unique and best-in-class Wireless WAN to help their customers transform businesses with flexible broadband access.”

– Eric Purcell, SVP, Global Partner and Alliances at Cradlepoint

Members of Cradlepoint’s Partner Program benefit from best-in-class training, implementation guides, and educational and demand-generation tools to help drive customer engagement and success. Blackfoot Communications will be able to hit the ground floor of the quickly expanding wireless WAN market.

Additional Information

Cradlepoint Partner Program: https://cradlepoint.com/partners/for-partners/

Blackfoot Managed Services: https://blackfootbusiness.com/

Blackfoot Small Business Services: https://blackfootsmallbusiness.com/

Register for the Blackfoot Communications and Cradlepoint webinar: https://goblackfoot.com/webinar-cradlepoint

About Blackfoot Communications

Blackfoot Communications connects businesses, homes and communities. Using the latest technology in network, security and voice solutions, Blackfoot delivers a suite of reliable managed services and fiber internet offerings to carrier service providers, enterprise organizations and small businesses. Its home Wi-Fi and phone solutions offer homes and communities the ability to connect families and constituents around the world. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Missoula, Montana, Blackfoot Communications has offices across Montana and Idaho. www.blackfootcommunications.com

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint is a global leader in cloud-delivered 4G and 5G wireless network edge solutions. Cradlepoint’s NetCloud™ platform and cellular routers deliver a pervasive, secure, and software-defined Wireless WAN edge to connect people, places, and things — anywhere. More than 25,000 businesses and government agencies worldwide, including many Global 2000 organizations and top public sector agencies, rely on Cradlepoint to keep mission-critical sites, points of commerce, field forces, vehicles, and IoT (Internet of Things) devices always connected. Cradlepoint was founded in 2006, acquired by Ericsson in 2020, and operates today as a standalone subsidiary within Ericsson’s Business Area Technologies and New Businesses. Cradlepoint is headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with development centers in Silicon Valley and India and international offices in the UK and Australia. www.cradlepoint.com

Contacts

Wil Anderson



Blackfoot Communications



406-880-5212



[email protected]