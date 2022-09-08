BostonGene Announces Strategic Alliance with the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BostonGene Corporation today announced a Master Agreement with Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, a member of the Mass General Brigham (MGB) healthcare system, to collaborate on multiple research projects. The alliance aims to support clinical research utilizing BostonGene’s CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited high complexity molecular laboratory and advanced computational algorithms to identify and validate novel precision medicine approaches.

Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center is among the leading cancer care providers in the United States, offering a vast array of support through its 37 treatment programs within 29 fully integrated, multidisciplinary disease centers. Through a powerful synergy between laboratory scientists and bedside physicians, Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center is committed to eradicating cancer by scientific investigation conducted as part of one of the largest hospital-based research programs in the nation.

The strategic alliance between BostonGene and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center builds on research collaborations with several multidisciplinary disease centers. Under the terms of the agreement, parties will apply BostonGene’s innovative computational platform, based on AI-driven molecular and immune profiling, to discover correlations between tumor genomics, a patient’s immune system, and the effectiveness of new and emerging treatments across multiple cancers. The primary goal is to further advance clinical solutions for patients through scientific research and cutting-edge analytics.

“The collaboration is a great expansion of our translational research portfolio. We hope this will enable new biomarker discovery and the identification of next generation precision medicines,” said David Ting, MD, Associate Clinical Director of Innovation, Mass General Cancer Center.

“We believe our combined efforts will positively impact patient outcomes,” said Joe Lennerz, MD, PhD, Medical Director, Center for Integrated Diagnostics at Massachusetts General.

“It is an incredible opportunity to collaborate with the Mass General Cancer Center in our commitment to improving patient outcomes,” said Nathan Fowler, MD, Chief Medical Officer at BostonGene. “This effort will expedite the development of innovative solutions, ultimately changing the standard of care.”

