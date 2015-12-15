Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. Appoints Dan Swayze Executive Vice President of Energy Services

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BetterWithBowman–Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (“Bowman”) (Nasdaq: BWMN) announced that it has appointed Dan Swayze, PE, as Executive Vice President of Energy Services to lead the continued expansion of the company’s renewable energy business. Swayze brings over 25 years of experience in consulting engineering serving in a number of leadership roles related to renewable energy and energy efficiency. Most recently, he was chief operating officer at Onyx Renewable Partners L.P., a national renewable energy developer and financier established by Blackstone in 2014. In this position, he led the engineering, procurement, construction and asset management divisions of the New York City-based company.

“Over the past 10 years, I’ve known Dan well and have respected him as a leader in the engineering and energy consulting business,” said Bowman Chief Executive Officer Gary Bowman. “Dan is passionate about the business opportunities presented by the energy transition and I’m delighted that he will be leading the implementation of our strategy to make renewable energy and energy efficiency one of our primary market segments.”

During his nearly six years at Onyx, Swayze also served as the interim co-chief executive officer and managed the engineering division, where he supported the implementation of the design of renewable energy projects from development to construction.

“Bowman is uniquely positioned to help our clients meet their ESG and energy transition goals,” said Swayze. “Through a reliable and thoughtful approach to engineering and consulting, we will support our clients as they implement various decarbonizing and energy saving strategies including renewable energy, energy storage, electric vehicle charging systems and energy efficiency. In addition, as advanced through recent legislation, our team will work with our clients to both upgrade electric transmission networks and utilize hydrogen as a cleaner source of energy.”

“We want our clients to know that we are committed to their success,” he added. “I’m excited to be part of Bowman’s growth. I can’t wait to see where we lead this sector and how the infrastructure and national footprint of the company will expand.”

Swayze also held a variety of increasingly complex engineering leadership positions at companies across New Jersey. He has a B.S. in Civil Engineering from the Pennsylvania State University, an M.S. in Environmental Engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology and an M.B.A. in Finance from Rutgers University.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (Bowman): Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is an engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment. With over 1,700 employees and more than 65 offices throughout the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

