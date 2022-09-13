Bridge (BRG) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – September 12, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Bridge (BRG) on September 9, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BRG/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

As the most public oracle on BNB chain, Bridge (BRG) is here to adapt new technologies and develop new protocols to introduce a decentralized economy to the world. Its native token BRG has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on September 9, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Bridge Oracle

However programmable blockchains and smart contracts are a big deal, they live in siloed environments and as such have very limited access to the outside world. The Bridge Oracle enables external data to be easily injected into blockchain and smart contracts, allowing developers to leverage the terabytes of data available on the WEB 2.0 to build a whole new range of useful and impactful dApps without compromising on the security.

Through the open source Bridge Oracle project, users have an easy and flexible access to a wide range of data sources, enabling them to connect to their preferred service providers and set up a customized oracle according to their needs and desires.

The various types of oracle systems provided by Bridge Oracle is easy to use since each type of oracle has its own API contract. The only thing one should do is importing the appropriate API. There also is the possibility to join Bridge Oracle as an Enterprise oracle service. Service providers can make income by joining Bridge Oracle and selling the dedicated data. And clients can pay for their requests using both BNB and BRG, with a discount included when paying with BRG.

There are various data sources with which Bridge Oracle is integrated, including URL, a data source that enables users to fetch every kind of data using HTTP/HTTPS Requests; BTFS, a data source that enables users’ contracts to be able to interact with BTFS services; WolframAlpha, a data source that redirects users’ requests to computational knowledge of WolframAlpha; Random, a data source that generates random numbers and injects them into users’ contracts; etc.

Enterprises are also able to integrate their businesses with blockchain technology through Bridge Oracle. In addition, users can fetch data using Bridge’s decentralized Oracle and build completely decentralized applications. By using different features of Bridge Oracle, users can fetch any time-dependent or time-independent external data into their smart contracts.

As an open source project, all of Bridge Oracle’s corresponding details have been published widely. Using Bridge Oracle, smart contracts become a superior tool for executing and realizing digital agreements.

About BRG Token

BRG is the native token of the Bridge Oracle based on BSC blockchain. The purpose of BRG token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge Oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with BSC.

The total supply of BRG is 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000) tokens, of which 15% is provided for private sale, 20% is provided for public sale (IEO), 10% is allocated to the team, 5% is provided for legal, audits, and advisory, 10% will be used for marketing and business development, 10% is allocated for project development, 10% is provided for operations, and the rest 20% is reserved for staking pool.

The BRG token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on September 9, 2022, investors who are interested in the Bridge Oracle investment can easily buy and sell BRG token on LBank Exchange right now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

