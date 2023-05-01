Building Hope to Host Second Annual IMPACT Summit and Awards May 1-5, 2023

Summit To Honor Charter Schools That Impact Community Engagement, Educational Innovation, and Student Empowerment With $160,000 In Grants

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#charterschools—Building Hope, a non-profit foundation dedicated to creating high-quality K-12 charter school opportunities for students through its expertise in real estate, finance and operational services, today announced it will host the second annual IMPACT Summit & Awards on May 1-5, 2023, in Washington, DC, and award $160,000 to charter schools that excel in community engagement, educational innovation, student empowerment and have perfected their charter school model.

“The grant awards spotlight Charter Schools that create powerful impacts on the students and families in their communities,” said President of Building Hope Joe Bruno. “Bringing the best charter school leaders together at the summit to share their expertise creates a ripple-effect of educational change.”

Building Hope will award three $20,000 grants and six $10,000 grants in recognition of excellence in community engagement, educational innovation, and student empowerment. Additionally, three established charter schools or small networks will be honored with one $20,000 grant and two $10,000 grants for creating long-term impact in the charter school community and for the families they serve. In addition, one charter school volunteer will receive the $5,000 Shellie-Ann Braswell Shine Brighter Award.

“We are honored to host the 2nd Annual IMPACT Summit and Awards in 2023,” said Sherilyn Moore, Chief Marketing Officer and IMPACT Awards Selection Committee Chair. “Providing inspirational leaders an opportunity to connect and collaborate creates a long-lasting community of educational excellence.”

The application window is open until Nov. 30, 2022, at www.buildinghope.org/impact/awards.

About Building Hope

Building Hope is a non-profit foundation created to support public charter schools. Since 2003, Building Hope has grown the capacity of charter schools nationwide by providing facilities, financial, and operational services, so schools can focus more time and resources on educating students. Building Hope has supported 300 charter school projects and 150,000 students in 20 states and the District of Columbia, by providing more than $363 million in direct loans, credit enhancements, and equity investments to support $1.9 billion in school construction.

