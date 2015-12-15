Business Development Officer Joins First Internet Bank SBA Team

FISHERS, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SBA–First Internet Bank announced today that Will Tinsley has joined its Small Business Administration (SBA) Lending team as Vice President, Senior Business Development Officer. His addition will further bolster First Internet Bank’s national commitment to small business.

“We’re excited to welcome Will to our highly-skilled team,” said Mark Gibson, Vice President, National SBA Sales Manager of First Internet Bank. “His knowledge of acquisition lending and experience in a broad range of SBA products will certainly benefit business owners.”

Will noted, “I look forward to working with the team to help business owners gain timely access to the capital they need to grow. With our SBA Preferred Lender status, we can offer a faster, more streamlined loan approval process.”

Mr. Tinsley most recently served as Vice President, SBA Business Development Officer – Acquisition Specialist for Gulf Coast Small Business Lending. He previously held positions with Bank United and Wells Fargo. Will is an alumnus of Coe College.

About First Internet Bank

With assets of $4.1 billion as of June 30, 2022, the Bank provides consumer and small business deposits, SBA financing, consumer loans, residential mortgages and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans and treasury management services. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK). First Internet Bank is a member FDIC.

