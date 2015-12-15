C3 AI Introduces New ESG Application

C3 AI ESG enables companies to monitor, report, and improve ESG performance with AI

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI software application company, today announced the introduction of C3 AI ESG, an application that harnesses artificial intelligence and machine learning to enable companies to monitor, report, and improve their ESG (environmental, social, and governance) performance. C3 AI ESG reduces the time required to gather, manage, and analyze disparate ESG data, and allows companies to identify ESG risks, capture opportunities, and accelerate initiatives to meet their ESG goals.

C3 AI ESG enables customers to integrate data from all their ERP, supplier, customer and manufacturing systems—plus relevant exogenous market data, emissions, and commodity data—and provide comprehensive Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 ESG reporting in compliance with any of SASB, GRI, TCFD, and CDP reporting standards. C3 AI ESG is entirely predictive, allowing companies to accurately forecast their ESG KPIs and plan mitigation measures to achieve their corporate ESG objectives. According to Verdantix, ESG is estimated to become a $30 billion market by 2030.

“As ESG objectives continue to rise on the corporate agenda, organizations require solutions to better plan, track, measure, and report ESG performance across their entire value chain,” said Ed Abbo, President and CTO at C3 AI. “C3 AI ESG allows organizations to employ advanced AI and ML capabilities not only to provide complete visibility of their ESG status, but to identify and execute strategies to meet their ambitious ESG goals more effectively.”

Key capabilities of the C3 AI ESG application include:

Integrating key ESG data across enterprise systems into a unified data image

Continuously calculating and tracking ESG KPIs against goals

Providing AI-driven recommendations to improve performance on priority ESG issues

Centralizing compliance with major ESG reporting standards and frameworks

Automating ESG reporting and workflows to review and approve publication of ESG data

Using AI to analyze and efficiently respond to external data requests

Identifying emerging ESG risks and opportunities using AI to analyze news, media, and priority stakeholder publications

Ensuring data accuracy and integrity with end-to-end auditability and AI-driven data validation

C3 AI ESG is immediately available and can be deployed on any private or public cloud infrastructure (including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud), or on-premises. To learn more or see a demo, visit https://c3.ai/products/c3-ai-esg/.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Application Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications and C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally.

Contacts

C3 AI Public Relations

Edelman



Lisa Kennedy



415-914-8336



[email protected]

Investor Relations

[email protected]