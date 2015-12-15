CDK Global to Host 2nd Annual CDK CONNECT Conference on Sept. 28

Event to feature product unveilings and future of EV discussion

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CDK Global Inc., a leading automotive retail software provider, will host its second annual industry conference, CDK CONNECT, virtually on Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 9-11 a.m. CT. The event will bring the automotive industry together and showcase how CDK connects dealers, auto manufacturers, software developers and consumers to create a seamless car-buying and owning experience.

“The automotive retail industry continues to rapidly evolve, and now more than ever, consumers want to have a connection with their local dealers – helping them navigate the vehicle purchase journey, answering questions quickly and efficiently, and trusting their auto retailer to be available when they need it most,” said Brian MacDonald, chief executive officer, CDK Global. “CDK CONNECT will showcase our vision on how dealers can utilize the next generation of technology solutions to continue successfully growing their businesses while enhancing the omnichannel experience.”

Event attendees will hear from CDK leadership, automotive experts and customers on the transformation of the dealership, consumer expectations, supply challenges and efficiency demand; participate in lively breakout sessions; and receive exclusive previews of CDK products that will streamline auto retailer operations.

MacDonald will deliver the keynote address in conjunction with Mahesh Shah, chief product and technology officer, CDK Global. CDK CONNECT emcee Jason Stein, president and corporate development officer of motormindz will also lead a lively discussion with special guests Kim Irwin, senior vice president of SmartDigital, J.D. Power; Sam D’Arc, chief operating officer, Zeigler Auto Group; and Ron Frey, industry strategist, investor and advisor, RL Frey, Inc.

Following the keynote, attendees are invited to attend live breakout sessions hosted by CDK and industry experts on the following topics:

Modern Retail: Turning Consumer Insights into Sales

Software Development: Driving Innovation and Connection in an Ever-Changing Market

Auto Manufacturers: Electrification Considerations for the Automotive Industry

CRM: Evolving Technology to Increase Customer Connections through CDK Elead

DMS: Enhance Power and Efficiency with Simplified Workflows

Information Technology: Protecting Data and Delivering the Future of Customer Experience with Collaboration

Fixed Operations: Stay Connected – Build Trust and Your Bottom Line

CDK Salty: Alleviate Friction and Exceed Consumer Expectations with Embedded Insurance®

For additional information on the event including registration, visit CDKGlobal.com/CDKCONNECT.

