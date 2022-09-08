ChargeNet Stations Appoints Public Policy Expert

Experienced Strategist to Spearhead Government Affairs Amidst Climate Legislation Implementation

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ChargeNetStations—ChargeNet Stations, an electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging station development and software company, announces its new Head of Public Policy, Erica Dahl.

Dahl is a forward-thinking, influential legislative expert with vast experience in regulatory compliance and government relations. She joins the leadership team as ChargeNet Stations opens its first ultra-fast, solar-powered EV charging station in a quick-serve restaurant parking lot next month.

“Erica is a policy veteran who has led government alliances and initiatives for a variety of industries at the local, state, and federal levels for 25 years. She is well-versed in clean energy, having spent six years directing policy at Vivint Solar, and can have an immediate impact as we work with California’s leaders to implement the climate aspects of the Inflation Reduction Act,” said Tosh Dutt, CEO and Co-founder of ChargeNet Stations.

In addition to her policy leadership at Vivint Solar, Dahl led government relations at the Austin, Texas-based software company findhelp, reporting directly to the CEO, and, prior to that spent 16 years in government relations in the healthcare and banking industries. She earned a master’s degree in Public Policy from Georgetown University.

“ChargeNet Stations is focused on making EV charging accessible to everyone, especially in marginalized communities – we are on a mission to democratize EV charging,” said Head of Policy Erica Dahl. “This is a time in our country’s history in which we can make a positive impact, and it also provides an unprecedented challenge as government entities work together to implement new laws designed to preserve the planet.”

ChargeNet Stations opens its first set of ultra-fast, solar-powered EV charging stations at a South San Francisco Taco Bell®. ChargeNet Stations enables restaurants to store renewable energy for fast EV charging and affords restaurant franchisees the capability to save up to 20 percent on energy costs.

Customers get a 212+-mile-plus charge in 10 minutes, or less, for about $20, while enjoying a hot meal. The San Diego-based company is on track to open dozens more stations this year – all at quick-serve restaurants, more than half of which are in underserved communities.

Some 155 California Taco Bell restaurants will be equipped with ChargeNet Stations’ ultra-fast charging, energy storage, renewable energy, and software technology. The company will be expanding to other brands, soon to be announced, as well.

ChargeNet Stations was co-founded by CEO Tosh Dutt, COO Venus Jenkins, and CTO Rebecca Wolkoff. To learn more about ChargeNet Stations, and review employment opportunities, visit ChargeNetStations.com and on Twitter @ChargeNetStnUS.

About ChargeNet Stations

ChargeNet Stations is an electric vehicle fast-charging station development and AI-driven software company. Our software platform creates a seamless opportunity for Quick Serve Restaurants to offer customers a superior EV charging experience in mere minutes. ChargeNet Stations’ hardware-agnostic SaaS platform, ChargeOpt, optimizes EV chargers and renewable energy to transform parking lots into profit centers.

