Clearwater Named to MSSP Alert’s Top 250 MSSPs List for 2022

TROY, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource, has named Clearwater to the Top 250 MSSPs list for 2022 (http://www.msspalert.com/top250).

The list and research identify and honor the top MSSPs (managed security service providers) worldwide. The rankings are based on MSSP Alert’s 2022 readership survey combined with the site’s editorial coverage of MSSP, MDR and MSP security providers. The sixth-annual list and research track the MSSP market’s ongoing growth and evolution.

“Managed security services are a key component of fulfilling our commitment to be the healthcare industry’s premier partner for cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance solutions,” said Clearwater CEO Steve Cagle. “Our services go beyond the traditional MSSP model to cost effectively deliver the foundational and specialized capabilities that organizations need to contain the cyber threats and compliance risks that are jeopardizing their ability to achieve their objectives.”

“MSSP Alert congratulates Clearwater on this year’s honor,” said Joe Panettieri, editorial director of MSSP Alert. “The MSSP Alert readership and Top 250 honorees continue to outpace the cybersecurity market worldwide.”

Highlights from the associated MSSP Alert research for 2022 include:

MSSP Revenue Growth & Financial Performance: MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $24 million in revenue for 2022, up 26% from 2021. The growth rate is roughly double the market average.

Honorees are headquartered in 30 different countries. Profits: 90% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2022, a five-point improvement from 2021.

90% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2022, a five-point improvement from 2021. Security Operations Centers: 69% have in-house SOCs, 19% are hybrid, 8% completely outsource their SOCs, and 4% are reevaluating their SOC strategies.

69% have in-house SOCs, 19% are hybrid, 8% completely outsource their SOCs, and 4% are reevaluating their SOC strategies. Cyberattack Trends: The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2022 include phishing (97%), vulnerability exploits (93%) and ransomware (91%).

The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2022 include phishing (97%), vulnerability exploits (93%) and ransomware (91%). Cybersecurity Solutions : In a continued sign of market fragmentation, MSSP survey participants mentioned 140 different hardware, software, cloud, distribution and services vendors that assist their cybersecurity efforts.

: In a continued sign of market fragmentation, MSSP survey participants mentioned 140 different hardware, software, cloud, distribution and services vendors that assist their cybersecurity efforts. Key Managed Security Services Offered: MSSPs and MSPs increasingly seek out partners to deliver MDR (managed detection and response), XDR (eXtended Detection and Response), Incident Response and other key services.

Find the online list and associated report here: http://www.msspalert.com/top250.

Clearwater’s Managed Security Services can be subscribed to as a standalone service, or integrated into its broader ClearAdvantage® managed services program, providing clients with advanced security capability that is part of a comprehensive solution that moves organizations to a more secure, compliant, and resilient state.

The ClearAdvantage program is an integrated cybersecurity and compliance program led by an experienced vCISO program leader and supported by Clearwater’s deep team of experts. It includes cybersecurity and compliance program management, policy and procedure development, governance, risk analysis and risk management, compliance assessments, remediation execution, penetration testing, and other services.

Clearwater’s Managed Security Services include 24x7x365 threat detection, firewall and vulnerability management, log management, incident response, and other functions needed to achieve resilience.

“Healthcare and other highly regulated organizations need much more than a traditional MSSP. They need a partner that understands their industry and designs and executes a security program that enables them to achieve their mission. Those that have invested in a traditional MSSP often find they get lots of alerts, but few answers,” said Brian McManamon, General Manager of Clearwater’s Security Operations Center (SOC) and CEO of its TECH LOCK Division. “Our specialized solution brings together immediate contextual data, continuous threat hunting, detailed risk management, and incident response by security experts 24x7x365. Security focused on industry risks, like quickly detecting and mitigating ransomware attacks, enables our clients to deliver on their missions of providing safe and effective care and innovation across the healthcare ecosystem.”

About Clearwater

Clearwater, together with its CynergisTek subsidiary and TECH LOCK Division, helps organizations move to a more secure, compliant, and resilient state so they can successfully accomplish their missions. We do this by providing a deep pool of experts across a broad range of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance domains, purpose-built software that enables efficient identification and management of cybersecurity and compliance risks, and a tech-enabled, 24x7x365 Security Operations Center with managed threat detection and response capabilities. To learn more, please visit www.clearwatercompliance.com.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, SecurityWeekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, and the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative. Click here to learn more.

