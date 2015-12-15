Contentsquare Announces New Product Update with Qualtrics, Embedded Session Replay for Joint Customers

New functionality will provide easy viewing of Session Replays at scale to watch and monitor user experience, seamlessly combining experience data from each brand

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Contentsquare, the global leader in digital experience analytics, announced today that its Session Replay feature will now be embedded and available within the Qualtrics XM Platform™, the leading experience management software that empowers companies to capture and act on customer, product, brand and employee experience insights in one place.

This new functionality will allow each brand’s mutual customers to easily pinpoint user Session Replays to observe the user’s experience in relation to other experience insights captured by Qualtrics, without ever having to leave the Qualtrics XM Platform™ or log into another tool. Customers do not need to have Contentsquare credentials in order to access these embedded replays, allowing them to seamlessly combine experience data from Qualtrics with visual Session Replay data from Contentsquare and understand the full context behind user feedback. This ultimately enables joint customers to detect errors, UX struggles, and speed problems that impede customers’ journeys and quantify their impact on revenue.

“As we focus on deepening our partnership and products with Qualtrics, we are excited about this new product update which will speed up and streamline customer workflows. Contentsquare has built this integration with the guidance and support of Qualtrics developers, and we look forward to seeing its impact in the coming months,” said Gilad Zubery, Executive Vice President, Global Business Development and Partnerships at Contentsquare.

“Customers today expect smooth, intuitive digital experiences,” said Shek Viswanathan, Head of Product, Digital CX at Qualtrics. “Organizations need to continuously assess the experience they deliver. With Contentsquare Session Replays embedded in the Qualtrics XM Platform™, organizations can quickly contextualize and quantify their digital experience in a single view and further analyze any performance issues that are driving negative customer sentiment.”

For more information about how Qualtrics and Contentsquare work together, please visit www.contentsquare.com/qualtrics.

About Contentsquare



Contentsquare delivers the power to make the digital world more human. Its AI-powered platform provides rich and contextual insight into customer behaviors, feelings and intent — at every touchpoint in their journey — enabling businesses to build empathy and create lasting impact. The global leader in digital experience analytics, Contentsquare helps brands everywhere transform the way they do business, allowing them to take action at enterprise scale and build customer trust with security, privacy and accessibility. More than 1000 leading brands use Contentsquare to grow their business, deliver more customer happiness and move with greater agility in a constantly changing world. Its insights power the customer experience on over 1 million websites worldwide. Founded in Paris and with offices around the world, Contentsquare has raised $1.4B in investment funding from leading investors, including funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Bpifrance, Canaan, Eurazeo, Highland Europe, KKR, LionTree, Sixth Street and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. For more information, visit www.contentsquare.com.

