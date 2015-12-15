CoreGiving Announces Second Annual CoreGiving Day

2,100 employees from Blackstone and 14 of its real estate portfolio companies will join food banks across the U.S. to provide meals to those in need

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, CoreGiving announced that it will hold its second annual CoreGiving Day on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Blackstone and 14 of its real estate portfolio companies will join food banks across the U.S. to provide meals to those in need. On CoreGiving Day, more than 2,100 volunteers across 42 markets will spend their time on-site at food bank locations throughout the U.S.

CoreGiving was launched in 2016 to fight child hunger and, since its inception, has donated more than 25 million meals to 54 food banks. In 2021, CoreGiving raised $1.8 million for local food banks to provide nine million meals to children in need across 19 states. At last year’s inaugural CoreGiving Day, volunteers prepared over 150,000 meals across 24 different food bank sites.

“In 2021, one in eight U.S. households with children experienced food insecurity, highlighting the staggering scale of the problem,” said Luke J. Petherbridge, chairman and co-founder of CoreGiving and chief executive officer of Link Logistics. “CoreGiving is dedicated to combating the critical challenge of ending childhood hunger because every child deserves the opportunity to flourish. I am excited to build on the success of our efforts last year and look forward to participating in CoreGiving Day alongside thousands of volunteers across the country to make a positive impact in the communities where we operate.”

In 2022, CoreGiving has raised over $2.4 million and funded almost 13 million meals to date.

“CoreGiving’s mission is to provide our neighbors the food they need for a better tomorrow,” said Bridget O’Connell, executive director, CoreGiving. “Our goal for 2022 is to provide 14 million meals to hungry households and donate over 10,000 hours of hunger relief volunteer service. I am proud of the progress we have made thus far and all that we will accomplish on this year’s CoreGiving Day toward ending child hunger.”

To donate to CoreGiving or find more information on the organization, please visit www.coregiving.org.

About CoreGiving

CoreGiving is a 501c3 organization that was founded in 2016 to fight child hunger across the United States. CoreGiving has grown into a collaborative partnership made up of Blackstone portfolio companies including: April Housing (Los Angeles, CA), Beam Living (New York, NY), BioMed Realty (San Diego, CA), BRE Hotels & Resorts (New York, NY), Link Logistics (New York, NY), LivCor (Chicago, IL), Longview Senior Housing Advisors (Tampa, FL), Revantage (Chicago, IL), ShopCore Properties (Chicago, IL) and Simply Self Storage (Orlando, FL), that have joined forces to address food insecurity.

