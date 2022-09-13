Cornerstone Showcases Expanded Portfolio at HR Tech 2022

Join Cornerstone at booth 1714 to get first looks at the company’s latest offerings and attend engaging sessions to help customers create work environments that inspire growth and success

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., a leader in adaptive HR solutions, shared company highlights that will be showcased at the 25th annual HR Technology Conference & Exposition at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas this week. Throughout the week, Cornerstone will showcase how it is bringing more options, more expertise and more choice to its customers with a frictionless ecosystem of learning and talent management solutions.

Attendees can connect with Cornerstone at booth 1714 and meet with SumTotal (recently acquired by Cornerstone) at booth 7009 for product demos, giveaways and first looks at:

Several advancements to EdCast by Cornerstone, the industry-leading Learning Experience Platform (LXP) acquired by Cornerstone earlier this year, including greater functionality and integration capabilities to help organizations improve growth and productivity across their business.

New Cornerstone Originals content offerings, including “Skills for Scale,” a leadership-focused course produced in partnership with WaitWhat featuring first-hand insights and actionable strategies from legendary business leaders to help develop the power skills of the future.

SumTotal will also be highlighting the SumTotal Skills Blueprint, powered by Lightcast, which leverages Lightcast’s market labor data directly within the SumTotal platform, enabling customers to compare current job definitions with market labor data and giving managers the insights to better drive employee development.

The company’s executives and customers will share their industry insights on emerging learning and talent management trends throughout the HR Tech conference agenda, including:

“Power to the People: How to Energize and Motivate Growth with Modern Content and Personalized Experiences” (Learning/Reskilling Track) – Cornerstone Global VP of Content Product & Head of Cornerstone Studies Summer Salomonsen will spotlight modern ways to approach learning and development. Starting with a fresh take on learning content strategies, to the rising importance of personalized and simplified user experiences, Salomonsen will share how today’s talent leaders can apply these proven best practices to empower their people to actively participate in their growth journeys and amplify their organization’s strategic investment. This session is being held on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. in Oceanside F room.

“HR Tech is an incredibly important event for our industry, especially now as the workplace continues to evolve and learning and talent management technology take center stage,” said Himanshu Palsule, CEO of Cornerstone. “We look forward to connecting with our customers and industry peers to discuss how to solve today’s talent challenges and share how we are rethinking the talent market by putting our customers first with more power and more choice.”

Follow Cornerstone on social media for the latest updates and announcements at HR Tech at https://www.linkedin.com/company/cornerstone-ondemand/mycompany/.

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone powers the future-ready workforce with adaptive HR solutions designed to unite technology, data and content and inspire a work environment of growth, agility and success for all. With an AI-powered, skills-forward, experiential system designed for the contemporary workforce, we help organizations modernize their learning and development experience, deliver the most relevant content from anywhere, accelerate talent and career mobility and establish skills as the universal language of growth and success across their business. Cornerstone serves over 7,000 customers and 90 million users and is available in 180 countries and 50 languages.

