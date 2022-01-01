CT Event Asia to host ASEAN Healthcare Transformation Summit 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, Sep 1, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – This year, CT Event Asia is all set to bring you the Asean Healthcare Transformation Summit 2022, themed “Leveraging Human Touch and Technology in the Era of Connected Health”. Happening at the JW Marriot Hotel on 6th-7th September 2022, this conference is the most interactive healthcare summit in Southeast Asia, aims to address the most pressing issues in the healthcare sector. The summit promises to be even larger and will feature keynotes sessions emphasizing on the digital health ecosystem, public health systems transformation, universal health coverage, robots in healthcare, integrated hospitals and burnout in HCW.

This summit will be supported by 4 focused streams on ‘healthcare digitalisation & innovation’, ‘value based & patient centered care’, ‘patient safety & quality’ as well as ‘lean management & operations excellence’.

We are anticipating over 500+ participants from utility leaders, Hospitals, Government agencies, Pharmaceutical, Solution providers, IT and Investors to discover the healthcare landscape, transformation solutions in healthcare, emerging trends in the industry and new health-tech to stay relevant in your profession in a challenging and complex operating environment. Here is our speaker list!

Join us now to get more insights from the healthcare industry leaders and meet our Sponsors and Partners as well with all of this to explore, our Asean Healthcare Transformation Summit 2022 is set out to be bigger than ever! Here’s our list of Sponsors and Partners.

The Asean Healthcare Transformation Summit 2022 website has full details about the program. Interested parties can visit the website here or request for the event brochure here.

To get in touch with our team for enquires relating to this event, feel free to reach out to:

Camara

Partnership Director

CT Event Asia

+60 16 283 2660 | +03 2710 7756

[email protected]

Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com