Cultivo Announces Industry-Leading Board Members as It Starts to Scale

Cultivo is on a mission to build portfolios of high quality natural capital.

Cultivo’s model is purpose-built to tackle the triple planetary crisis, unlock the supply of high quality nature-based credits, and fill the ‘financing gap’ to regenerate nature at scale.

SAN FRANCISCO & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#InvestInNature–Cultivo, a new way to invest in nature at scale, today announces six board members including:





Brace Young : Chair of Social Finance and former CEO of the Mariner Investment Group

: Chair of Social Finance and former CEO of the Mariner Investment Group Mark Tercek : former CEO of The Nature Conservancy and currently a Senior Advisor at Centerview Partners

: former CEO of The Nature Conservancy and currently a Senior Advisor at Centerview Partners Lucy Thomas : Head of Sustainable Investing at UBS Asset Management, and member of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures

: Head of Sustainable Investing at UBS Asset Management, and member of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures Francisco Martinez : Impact investor, and CEO of Reaseguradora Patria S.A. a worldwide reinsurance company

: Impact investor, and CEO of Reaseguradora Patria S.A. a worldwide reinsurance company Gabriel Holschneider Osuna : CEO & Chair of the Rainmaker Group, and board director for the Mexican Fund for the Conservation of Nature

: CEO & Chair of the Rainmaker Group, and board director for the Mexican Fund for the Conservation of Nature Mark Carney: former governor of the Bank of England, and currently the Vice Chair and Head of Transition Investing Brookfield Asset Management

The board will support Cultivo as it scales its model of building portfolios of high quality natural capital for financial institutions and corporations, and realize its purpose of regenerating 1% of the world’s land into healthy ecosystems.

At present, the world has only several years supply left of high quality nature-based carbon credits (according to recent analysis* from Sylvera). Cultivo’s model of building ‘upstream’ portfolios of high quality natural capital for institutions aims to directly address this supply issue.

Cultivo’s technology platform is the engine that powers its model, and has a suite of proprietary tools and algorithms including the ‘Search Engine for Natural Capital™’, a range of land analysis tools to forecast the natural capital potential for land assets, and a fully transparent, data-driven investment platform.**

Cultivo offers financial institutions and corporations three portfolio solutions:

Originate and build new portfolios of natural capital to pre-finance projects and secure a future supply of high quality offsets Unlock the natural capital potential for an existing land portfolio they own or manage, and by doing so increase the asset value of that portfolio Provide access to high quality nature-based credits from its portfolios

Commenting on the new board members and Cultivo’s ongoing mission to build portfolios of high quality natural capital, Dr Manuel Piñuela, Co-Founder and CEO of Cultivo, said: “We are beyond delighted to welcome Brace Young, Mark Tercek, Lucy Thomas, Francisco Martinez, Gabriel Holschneider Osuna, and Mark Carney, to our board. This is a highly significant moment for Cultivo as we now have the team, technology and model to scale.”

“Our unique approach is to build portfolios for our customers, many of whom are owners of large land assets, seeking not only to unlock the value of natural capital such as biodiversity, water and carbon, but also to reduce their climate-related risk. We believe our model will help unlock the supply of natural capital at scale, setting us on course to achieve our purpose of regenerating 1% of the world’s lands.”

About Cultivo

Cultivo is a climate-focused fintech whose mission is to accelerate investment into nature at scale. Cultivo uniquely blends technology, investment, environmental science and on-the-ground capabilities together under one roof to build and manage portfolios of high quality natural capital for institutions. Cultivo is a Public Benefit Company, headquartered in the United States with operations in Mexico, UK and Spain.

