CyrusOne Awarded for Global Sustainability at Business Intelligence Group’s 2022 Sustainability Awards Program

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CyrusOne, a leading global data center developer and operator specializing in delivering state-of-the-art digital infrastructure solutions, today announced that it has received two awards in the Business Intelligence Group’s 2022 Sustainability Awards program. The Sustainability Awards honor those people, teams and organizations who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice or overall mission.

The awards recognize CyrusOne’s water-positive colocation services at the company’s facility in Allen, Texas, for ‘Sustainability Service of the Year’ as well as Kyle Myers, Vice President of Environmental Health, Safety, and Sustainability at CyrusOne, as one of the ‘Sustainability Heroes of the Year.’ The awards demonstrate CyrusOne’s exemplary work with water conservation and environmental management in the data center industry.

“Thank you to the Business Intelligence Group for awarding our company these distinguished honors,” said Kyle Myers, Vice President of Environmental Health, Safety, and Sustainability at CyrusOne. “All of the work done at CyrusOne is a valiant team effort involving many people, and we are very proud of this recognition. We hope it sheds light on the importance of responsible water management as water scarcity increases in many regions as well as championing sustainable practices within our industry.”

“We are proud to reward and recognize Kyle Myers and CyrusOne for their sustainability efforts,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that their vision and strategy will continue to deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable world. Congratulations!”

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne is a leading global data center developer and operator specializing in delivering state-of-the-art digital infrastructure solutions across the globe. With more than 50 high-performance mission-critical facilities worldwide, the Company ensures the continued operation of digital infrastructure for nearly 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

CyrusOne’s leading global platform of hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud deployments offers customers colocation, hyperscale, and build-to-suit environments, which help enhance the strategic connections of their essential data infrastructures and support the achievement of sustainability goals. CyrusOne data centers offer world-class flexibility, enabling clients to modernize, simplify, and rapidly respond to changing demands. Combining exceptional financial strength, a broad global footprint, and continued investment in key digital gateway markets, CyrusOne provides the world’s largest companies with long-term stability and strategic advantage at scale. For more information, please visit cyrusone.com.

