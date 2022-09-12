CytomX Therapeutics Announces Phase 1 Data Update for anti-CTLA-4 Probody® Therapeutic BMS-986249

– Presentation at ESMO 2022 by Collaborator, Bristol Myers Squibb –

– BMS-986249 Phase 2 study ongoing –

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX), a leader in the field of conditionally activated oncology therapeutics, today announced that its collaborator, Bristol Myers Squibb, presented updated Phase 1 results with BMS-986249, a Probody® therapeutic version of ipilimumab, the anti-CTLA-4 antibody, at the ESMO Congress 2022 in Paris, France.

“BMS-986249 is a conditionally activated CTLA-4-targeting antibody that has shown clinical activity in multiple tumor types, and the safety profile and disease control rate observed in the updated Phase 1 data for BMS-986249 with and without nivolumab is promising. BMS-986249 appears to be tolerated at higher doses than traditional ipilimumab dosing, and we are encouraged by the report of a complete response in melanoma and a case study of a partial response in microsatellite-stable colorectal cancer. This Phase 1 study set the stage for the ongoing randomized Phase 2 trial of BMS-986249 in melanoma evaluating the potential differentiation of the Probody from ipilimumab, and we look forward to results from this study in due course,” said Sean McCarthy, D.Phil., chief executive officer and chairman of CytomX Therapeutics.

