Data I/O Announces Fireside Chat Hosted by Technology Investments Veteran Avi Fisher of Long Cast Advisors

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced security and data deployment solutions for microcontrollers, security ICs and memory devices, today announced the availability of its latest installment in a series of interviews with its President and CEO, Anthony Ambrose. Mr. Ambrose was interviewed by guest host Avi Fisher of Long Cast Advisors with the discussion focusing on its new platform for semiconductor and microcontroller firmware security deployment.

The interview is being streamed for public viewing over the Internet and can be accessed via the Webcasts and Presentations section of the Data I/O Corporation website at www.dataio.com and on all of the Company’s social media feeds. The websites and online platforms of each of the fireside chat series event hosts are able to carry the interviews on the respective date of publication. The fireside chat series will culminate with the celebration of the Company’s 50th Anniversary.

During the interview made available today, Mr. Ambrose addresses:

Data I/O’s SentriX security deployment platform development and origins as a natural extension of its award-winning PSV family of data programming devices

The Company’s technology roadmap which transitioned into programming for the Automotive Electronics and IoT sectors

Partnerships with leading global programming centers and silicon engineering solutions providers

Security Deployment-as-a-Service, licensing and other recurring revenue opportunities associated with SentriX machines, including leveraging over 400 PSV machines worldwide

Next generation technologies for life cycle product protection, counterfeit defense, and securing of the supply chain

Differentiation with SentriX from standard hardware security modules (HSM)

Cloud-based and downstream management to access/program security

Several use cases beginning to scale, including utilization for remote metering (electricity and water), smart locks, and electric vehicle charging networks

Guest Host: Avi Fisher, Portfolio Manager and Analyst at Long Cast Advisors

Avram (“Avi”) Fisher is the Portfolio Manager and Principal of Long Cast Advisers, LLC, an investment advisory firm which makes concentrated investments in well-researched small cap securities. With Mr. Fisher known as the firm’s “Chief Curiosity Officer,” they seek to buy great companies while they are small and hold them for long periods. Long Cast Advisers provides concentrated small company investing strategies, while avoiding exposure to the hydrocarbon and aerospace & defense industries. At its core, Long Cast Advisers seeks to invest in and become part owners of carefully selected and well researched small-, micro- and nano-cap stocks. The firm applies the same level of due diligence and institutional research from its 10+ years on the sell-side to under-covered and overlooked areas of the market, focusing on misunderstood and research driven opportunities. Mr. Fisher is a former reporter, private investigator and institutional equity analyst who digs deep to find niche undervalued and undiscovered securities. Before starting Long Cast Advisers, he worked as an institutional research analyst covering Multi-Industrials, Business Services and Engineering & Construction in public equity markets (CSFB and BMO Capital) and Consumer Goods and Telecommunications in private equity (Cisneros Group). Prior to institutional finance, he worked as a private investigator (BackTrack Reports); a writer, reporter and factchecker (New York Observer, Gannet, Meredith); in corporate governance analysis (GMI); and as a restaurant runner (Bowery Bar) among other things. He applies the same lessons from prior experiences (a reporter’s due diligence, creativity, moxie and a commitment to integrity) to investing. Mr. Fisher benefits from the “repetitions” analyzing companies large and small; speaking with executives, customers and competitors; attending conventions; and assessing probabilities around long term valuation. “I know I’m not smarter than the market but see patience, fundamental research and a sense of reasonableness and imagination as the keys to results that are apart from the market,” he stated. In addition to investment management services through Long Cast Advisors, Mr. Fisher shares his research through postings on social media and his firm’s blog The Patient Investors http://thepatientinvestors.blogspot.com/.

Disclosure: On the date of the fireside chat recording, Long Cast Advisors owned shares of Data I/O Corp.

Data I/O Fireside Chat Series Schedule:

The series will include interviews on a monthly basis over the next six months. Data I/O is pleased to have guest hosts who are well-known and highly respected investment community professionals and financial newsletter writers and influencers. Conversations are intended to focus on important and timely topics that relate to the Company, its platform technologies and the global business environment. Interviews will be made available by Data I/O and the respective session host as detailed below:

June 15, 2022 – The Data I/O Opportunity



Guest Host: Tim Weintraut of Alpha Wolf Trading

July 13, 2022 – The Future of Semiconductors for Automotive and Electronics OEMs



Guest Host: Suji Desilva of Roth Capital

August 17, 2022 – Managing a Resilient Supply Chain



Guest Host: Gene Inger of Inger Newsletter

September 14, 2022 – The Future of Security – SentriX® Security Deployment Platform



Guest Host: Avi Fisher of Long Cast Advisors

October 19, 2022 – Industry 4.0 and Why Everything Needs to be Connected



Guest Host: Vishal Mishra of Bard Associates, Inc.

November 14, 2022 – Data I/O’s 50th Anniversary – The Next 50 Years



Guest Host: Maj Soueidan of GeoInvesting

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972, Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other electronics devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O’s data programming solutions and security deployment platform to secure the global electronics supply chain and protect IoT device intellectual property from point of inception to deployment in the field. OEMs of any size can program and securely provision devices from early samples all the way to high volume production prior to shipping semiconductor devices to a manufacturing line. Data I/O enables customers to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a portfolio of patents and a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers.

Learn more at dataio.com

Forward Looking Statement and Other Disclaimers

Statements in this news release concerning economic outlook, expected revenue, expected margins, expected savings, expected results, orders, deliveries, backlog and financial positions, semiconductor chip shortages, supply chain expectations, as well as any other statement that may be construed as a prediction of future performance or events are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statement disclaimers also apply to the global COVID-19 pandemic, including the expected effects on the Company’s business from Shanghai’s COVID-19 lockdowns, the duration and scope, impact on the demand for the Company’s products, and the pace of recovery for the COVID-19 pandemic to subside, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine including any related international trade restrictions. These factors include uncertainties as to the ability to record revenues based upon the timing of product deliveries, shipping availability, installations and acceptance, accrual of expenses, coronavirus related business interruptions, changes in economic conditions, part shortages and other risks including those described in the Company’s filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases and other communications.

This press release and the interviews to be published as part of the Data I/O fireside chat series are for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Interview hosts have voluntarily agreed to participate in this event series and no compensation will be paid or furnished to them or their respective organizations. The participation of hosts and their respective organizations do not represent an offer to buy or sell any security to or from any person or other entity through their platforms. Prior to making any investment or subscribing to any of the platforms associated with the fireside chat series, listeners/viewers are encouraged to consult with professional financial, legal advisor and tax advisors to assist in due diligence as may be appropriate in determining the risk associated with any investment.

