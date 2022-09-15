Datawiza Integration with Microsoft 365 Brings MFA to Oracle Business Applications 

Datawiza’s cloud-native access proxy enables multifactor authentication for Peoplesoft, Oracle E-Business Suite, JD Edwards and Siebel in minutes

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Datawiza , the industry’s leading cloud-native access proxy for securing applications, today announced a new integration with Microsoft 365 that allows businesses to deploy multifactor authentication (MFA) for mission-critical Oracle business applications. By creating a no-code, secure bridge between Oracle applications and Microsoft 365, the Datawiza cloud-native proxy enables Microsoft 365 customers to quickly extend the power of Microsoft’s modern Identity and Access (IAM) solution, Azure Active Directory (Azure AD), to Peoplesoft, Oracle E-Business Suite, JD Edwards (JDE) and Siebel – in minutes.

Datawiza: Modern Access Management for Hard-to-Secure Applications

“Thousands of enterprises today run on business applications that don’t always support modern security protocols,” said Dr. Canming Jiang, Co-Founder & CEO of Datawiza. “Corporate boards are demanding immediate action to eliminate vulnerabilities, but replacing mission-critical applications like Peoplesoft, E-Business Suite, JDE and Siebel would take far too long and cost too much. Our cloud-native proxy helps organizations extend their investment in these solutions by enabling modern capabilities like MFA and single sign-on in less than five minutes, helping them quickly respond to new security requirements, such as the need to meet cyber insurance requirements or establish Zero Trust Application Access.”

“Microsoft is passionate about helping businesses protect their identities, applications, and data,” said Sue Bohn, Vice President of the Identity and Network Access Customer and Partner Experience Team at Microsoft. “Datawiza is a partner in our Secure Hybrid Access program. Their fast, secure solution helps our customers take advantage of the multifactor authentication capabilities built into Azure AD (now part of Microsoft Entra) to protect their portfolio of critical Oracle business solutions. This way, they can get even more value from their investment in Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Entra, our family of modern identity and access solutions.”

Multifactor authentication adds an additional layer to application access, requiring users to prove their identity with more than just a username and password. When a user signs into an application, the system requires a second authentication, such as scanning a fingerprint or entering a code received by a smartphone. MFA is built into Microsoft 365, which includes Azure AD, but it relies on modern security protocols, such as SAML or OIDC, which Oracle and other legacy applications don’t support.

The lightweight, cloud-delivered Datawiza platform relies on super-lightweight, cloud-native and container-based proxies located near the applications they protect. The Datawiza cloud-native proxy is deployed at the front end of the applications to create a bridge between the applications and Microsoft 365. In just a few minutes, Datawiza can be deployed and configured and begin requiring MFA, as well as single sign-on (SSO) and conditional access, to log into any application – from Oracle applications to homegrown applications to open source tools.

The benefits of Datawiza include:

Added security to extend the life of mission-critical investments – Datawiza works in all cloud, IAM and network infrastructures

No-code, so quick to deploy – no security expertise required, no new vulnerabilities are inadvertently introduced

Fine-grained access controls across homegrown, open source and legacy applications, for all environments: on-prem, cloud, multi-cloud, and hybrid

Easily integrated with cutting-edge cloud-native technologies, such as containerization and Kubernetes

Protection for individual applications even if the network is breached

About Datawiza

Datawiza, the industry’s leading cloud-native access proxy for securing applications and APIs, provides consolidated and continuous risk and trust assessment. Unlike other access management products (e.g., legacy web access managers) that are complex and siloed in hybrid environments, Datawiza offers large enterprises and SMBs a comprehensive, centralized and easy-to-deploy solution that allows every company to simplify access management, save time and increase security. Datawiza was founded in 2018 by security expert Dr. Canming Jiang, a veteran of Shape Security, now part of F5, and cloud expert Cunhao (Alex) Gao, a veteran of Google and Amazon. For more information, visit https://datawiza.com .

