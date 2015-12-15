DC BLOX Hires Melih Ileri as SVP of Capital Markets and Strategy

DC BLOX continues to build a strong leadership team to support its growth

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Ascendant—DC BLOX, a provider of multi-tenant data centers, dark fiber, and connectivity solutions that delivers the infrastructure essential to power today’s digital business, announces today that the company hired seasoned finance executive, Melih Ileri, as Senior Vice President of Capital Markets and Strategy. In this newly created position, Mr. Ileri will lead DC BLOX’s efforts for securing new debt and equity investments along with driving financial strategies and partnerships to fuel the company’s next phase of growth. This move further demonstrates DC BLOX’s commitment to accelerating its strategic growth plan and enhancing the value of the company’s data centers, regional network, and fiber assets across the Southeast.

“I’ve been impressed with the team at DC BLOX for creating a tremendous platform for growth with owned assets, land for expansion, and a community-first approach,” said Mr. Ileri. “With an increasing market of hyperscale, cloud providers and large-scale enterprises in the region, I am very excited for the exponential growth opportunity that lies ahead of us.”

Melih Ileri brings to DC BLOX an impressive track record of executing complex financial transactions across the data center sector and creating strategic partnerships on a global scale with hyperscale, cloud and content providers. Before joining DC BLOX, Mr. Ileri spent 10 years in Corporate Development at EdgeConnex where he was responsible for raising equity and debt financing, developing strategic partnerships, and driving mergers and acquisitions. Through his tenure, Mr. Ileri helped EdgeConnex build and finance over 40 data centers in 33 markets across North America, Europe, South America, and Asia deploying several billion dollars in capital globally.

“I am very proud of the team that we are building at DC BLOX to drive the execution of our company’s strategy. Melih’s deep capital markets experience, industry relationships and global expertise is greatly desired by our board, investors and leadership team to accelerate our ambitious plans across the Southeast,” said Jeff Uphues, CEO of DC BLOX. “Our strategy to address the digital infrastructure needs of underserved markets across the Southeast is working well and adding top-tier talent like Melih to execute on our rapid expansion plans is an exciting step in our journey.”

The Southeast is brimming with opportunity requiring investment in digital infrastructure including data centers, network connectivity and dark fiber. Hyperscale cloud providers, enterprises, governments, universities, healthcare organizations and many others have the same need to digitally transform their organizations to stay ahead of their competition and to meet increasing customer demands for new digital services. Ensuring that the digital infrastructure required is available locally is essential to the region’s growth and prosperity.

About DC BLOX

DC BLOX owns and operates interconnected multi-tenant data centers and dark fiber solutions that deliver the infrastructure and connectivity essential to power today’s digital business. DC BLOX’s private network fabric and robust connectivity ecosystem enable access to built-in carriers, Internet exchanges, public cloud providers, and DC BLOX data centers to businesses across the Southeast. DC BLOX’s data centers are located in Atlanta, GA; Birmingham, AL; Huntsville, AL; Chattanooga, TN; Greenville, SC, and a future cable landing station in Myrtle Beach, SC. For more information, please visit www.dcblox.com, call +1. 877.590.1684, and connect with DC BLOX on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook

