DCS Appoints Diamond Shoals, LLC

San Diego, California–(Newsfile Corp. – September 6, 2022) – Direct Communication Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX: DCSX) (CSE: DCSI) (FSE: 7QU) a leading provider of information technology solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) market, is pleased to announce it has entered into a Corporate Service and consulting contract with Ohio based Strategic Advisory Consulting firm, Diamond Shoals, LLC (the “Agreement“). Diamond Shoals, LLC (“DS”) will be providing strategic advice tailored to the needs of the Company regarding its operations, establishing contacts with financial professionals and providing other services, such as marketing, customarily rendered by in the circumstances.

In connection with the Agreement, the Company will pay DS an amount of USD $10,000 per month for a term of Twelve (12) months as well as a one time upfront payment for expenses in connection with the provision of Services to the Company under agreement in the amount of USD $85,000.00.

DS currently does not own any securities of DCSI.

About Direct Communication Solutions, Inc.

DCSI is a technology solutions integrator focusing on connecting the Internet of Things. We provide real solutions that solve real problems. Our software applications and scalable cloud services collect and assess business-critical data from all types of assets. DCSI is headquartered in San Diego, California and is publicly traded on the OTCQX (“DCSX”), Canadian Securities Exchange (“DCSI”) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“7QU”). For more information, visit www.dcsbusiness.com . DCSI and the DCSI logo are among the trademarks of DCSI in the United States. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts:

Bill Espley, Director

[email protected] dcsbusiness.com

604-630-3072

Chris Bursey, CEO

[email protected]

858-525-2483

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s current views of future events and operations. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We believe that these potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company’s dependence on third-party manufacturers, suppliers, technologies and infrastructure; risks related to intellectual property; industry risks including competition, online security, government regulation and global economic conditions; and the Company’s financial position and need for additional funding, Statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these factors. These risk factors and other important factors that could affect our business and financial results are discussed in our Management’s Discussion and Analysis, periodic reports and other public filings which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and posted with the OTC Disclosure and News Service. DCS undertakes no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136182