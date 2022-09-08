DE-CIX Richmond Donates to CodeRVA High School

CodeRVA is a public magnet school aimed at developing critical thinkers for Richmond’s growing tech sector

CodeRVA was founded in 2017 to develop students’ self-management skills in a blended learning experience that integrates academic content, agile workplace methodologies and internship experiences to provide a pipeline of critical thinkers prepared to enter college or Richmond’s growing tech sector.

DE-CIX Richmond, launched in November 2021, upgraded the local interconnection market’s capabilities with the company’s award-winning Apollon multi-service interconnection platform. As a result, more networks gain access to more services to bring additional capacity, redundancy, and scalability – while improving connectivity – to the Richmond metro market.

“It has been an exciting year at DE-CIX, and the work we are doing in Richmond is personally rewarding as well – to be able to work with such great data center partners such as EdgeConneX, Pixel Factory, and QTS Data Centers,” comments Kendra Pignotti, Market Lead – Richmond, DE-CIX North America. “We also have this great opportunity to support CodeRVA and the efforts that Kume and her team put into teaching and empowering future generations for careers in high tech.”

“We are thrilled to have the support of DE-CIX Richmond and the greater technology community,” adds Kume Goranson, Ed.D., Executive Director of CodeRVA Regional High School. “Each day we hope to empower our students with critical thinking skills that translate into long and fulfilling careers in the tech industry. We could not do our work without the generous donations of both local and international partners.”

Richmond, Virginia is a network convergence point and a burgeoning interconnection hub in North America. Richmond serves as a key market for international subsea cables, acting as a natural interconnection point enabling networks to transmit data capacity north, south, and west. Furthermore, network thoroughfares enable extended, low latency connectivity to Eastern and Coastal Carolina communities, enabling interconnection at the edge, expanding reach to underserved and hard to reach areas. DE-CIX Richmond now serves as the mid-Atlantic interconnection hub, enabling connectivity from land to sea.

DE-CIX Richmond offers multi-service interconnection solutions, more than just peering. DE-CIX services include DirectCLOUD, with access to leading cloud providers; enhanced security with Blackholing capabilities and RPKI policies; enterprise solutions such as Closed User Groups, and more. DE-CIX Richmond is available directly from EdgeConneX, QTS Richmond, and Pixel Factory data centers.

