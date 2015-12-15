OutFlow launches a deal sourcing and pipeline management solution tailored to the needs of investment banks.

Boise, Idaho–(Newsfile Corp. – September 30, 2022) – The new platform launched by OutFlow leverages technology and data to enhance the investment banking buy-side and sell-side deal sourcing process and generate a consistent and scalable deal flow.

Deal Flow Management Platform For Investment Bankers Announced By OutFlow

Following the announcement, M&A teams can benefit from precise targeting, data analytics, and access to off-the-market opportunities. In comparison with conventional network- and reputation-driven deal sourcing, OutFlow’s new service relies on outbound digital marketing strategies and data analysis to ensure a continuous flow of opportunities.

Traditionally, investment banks’ deal origination strategy relied on networking, introductions, and personal connections. Realizing that in today’s competitive and rapidly changing business landscape this approach is unreliable and inefficient, OutFlow introduced an automated, data-driven solution for finding opportunities with high potential.

Clients can now benefit from their streamlined, hands-off approach, which involves a four-step process. According to a company spokesperson, OutFlow will “do the heavy lifting of finding the right prospect, making contact, and securing meetings and conversations.”

During the first step of the deal origination process, the client’s new target criteria are determined, such as size, industry, and market. The company then generates an up-to-date database of potential M&A opportunities, filtered according to the chosen parameters. OutFlow’s financial experts verify the suitability and potential of the opportunity to ensure it is in line with the client’s strategy and contact the target’s representatives to set up a meeting.

As OutFlow’s newly announced deal sourcing process is driven by specific criteria for the M&A target, it allows the company’s experts to identify suitable prospects more efficiently, resulting in more accurate matching of buyers and sellers and a higher probability of success. The company ensures a specific number of qualified leads for each client, and if this target is not met, it does not charge for its services.

With the latest announcement, OutFlow helps investment bankers, M&A advisors, private equity firms, and other financial professionals identify new opportunities on the market and keep their pipelines full through consistent and repeatable deal sourcing.

A company spokesperson said, “Start getting in front of the right targets that you want to work with. Whether it be a specific sector, market, geographic region or size of company, OutFlow can get laser-focused on your ideal prospect.”

