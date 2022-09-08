Delta Financial Group receives significant structured growth investment from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management

CLEARWATER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Delta Financial Group (“Delta”), an equipment finance platform that provides capital for enterprise-level, business-critical equipment, has received a significant structured growth investment from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (“Oaktree”).

The structured growth investment will empower Delta to continue executing its innovative, scalable, and institutional approach to the $1.4 trillion equipment finance and leasing market. Delta, established by a team of industry professionals and military veterans, primarily finances enterprise scale, mission-critical assets across a range of industries. The company’s core social impact objective is to engage and benefit the military veteran community.

“This partnership with Oaktree marks a significant milestone in Delta’s history and allows us to increase our reach and origination capabilities. Oaktree’s scale and expertise in alternative investments combined with Delta’s growing position as a leader in the equipment finance market will prove complementary as we join forces to expand Delta’s portfolio of high-quality assets while providing innovative customer solutions. We are confident that this collaboration will create value for all our stakeholders and look forward to working with the Oaktree team,” said Robert T. Short, CFO of Delta Financial.

Raghav Khanna, Managing Director and Co-Portfolio Manager of the Strategic Credit strategy at Oaktree, said, “Our investment in Delta presents a unique opportunity to partner with a team that has the proven expertise to penetrate the equipment finance market, creating value for its customers and shareholders alike. Delta’s seasoned leadership and experienced sales force have spearheaded an inventive go-to-market strategy, and we are excited to partner with the Delta team as the organization enters its next phase of rapid growth. ”

Delta Financial Group is an independent equipment finance platform that finances business-critical equipment across a wide range of industries and asset classes. Delta Financial Group was formed by a team of industry professionals and military veterans with a strong track record and network in both equipment finance and commercial lending. For more information, visit www.leasedelta.com.

Oaktree is a leader among global investment managers specializing in alternative investments, with $159 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022. The firm emphasizes an opportunistic, value-oriented and risk-controlled approach to investments in credit, private equity, real assets and listed equities. The firm has over 1,000 employees and offices in 20 cities worldwide. For additional information, please visit Oaktree’s website at http://www.oaktreecapital.com/.

