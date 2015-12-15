DIGISTOR® Extends Commercially Priced Self-Encrypting Drive Products With Key Pre-Boot Authentication Feature to Secure Data at Rest (DAR)

Security conscious civilian agencies and commercial enterprises can rely on DIGISTOR secure Citadel™ C Series drives with pre-boot authentication powered by Cigent® to meet a wide range of data protection requirements at commercial pricing

Citadel C Series Advanced version newly listed by NIST as a FIPS 140-2 L2 certified storage device with NIST certificate #4294

VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DIGISTOR–DIGISTOR®, a CRU Data Security Group (CDSG) brand, has added to its innovative line of secure DIGISTOR Citadel™ self-encrypting drives with pre-boot authentication by introducing PBA to its Citadel C Series lineup. The new drives, powered by Cigent®, add the critical PBA function to their existing DIGISTOR C Series of self-encrypting drives.

In addition, DIGISTOR is announcing that the Citadel C Series Advanced version has been listed by NIST as a FIPS 140-2 L2 certified storage device with NIST certificate #4294. This certification is an additional assurance that DIGISTOR C Series Advanced SEDs have been tested and validated by the US Government to meet its strict security requirements in the devices’ cryptographic module.

The renamed DIGISTOR Citadel C Series drives with PBA are ideal for developing secure Data at Rest (DAR) storage solutions in commercial and other government applications where protecting critical information against ransomware and other cyber threats is vital. Pre-boot authentication requires that a computer user provide trusted credentials to the drive before the laptop or desktop computer can detect and boot. This prevents unauthorized users from gaining access to the encrypted drive and its sensitive data.

“To safeguard data, robust cybersecurity features, like PBA, are needed in security-conscious industries like financial services, healthcare, and critical infrastructure such as power grids and water supplies, the defense sector, and government agencies,” said Randal Barber, CDSG President and CEO. “The Citadel C Series makes PBA affordable for the wide range of applications that do not demand the stringent certification requirements seen with some military and government customers.”

Citadel C Series drives offer additional cybersecurity functions such as multi-factor authentication (MFA), zero-trust file access, unreadable storage partitions protected by non-recoverable keys, automated threat response that renders data invisible if Cigent Data Defense is disabled, and secure access logs that capture all insider threat activity.

Citadel C Series SSDs are built on DIGISTOR TCG Opal or FIPS 140-2 L2/Common Criteria self-encrypting drives. The new drives will be available in Q4 2022 in standard M.2 NVMe and SATA form factors and 2.5-inch SATA form factors, for commonly used laptops, desktops, and tactical servers.

“DIGISTOR is an important partner who aligns closely with our vision and product offerings,” said Tom Ricoy, Chief Revenue Officer, of Cigent. “We are delighted to extend our collaboration and help the company broaden its important Citadel family of PBA self-encrypting storage solutions.”

These new drives with PBA are part of the extended Citadel family including the Citadel K Series SSDs, powered by CipherDrive™ and its CSfC-listed PBA (EE), which have been adopted widely with military and government agencies. The Citadel family rounds out the DIGISTOR secure SSD product line that includes FIPS-certified and TCG Opal-compliant SSDs, all of which are TAA-compliant, and are suitable for a wide range of security solutions.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

DIGISTOR, a CRU Data Security Group (CDSG) brand, provides secure storage solutions for Data at Rest. CDSG is a leading provider of data security solutions and data transport and storage devices for government and military agencies, small and medium-sized businesses, the entertainment industry, corporate IT departments, data centers and digital forensic investigators. Its other brands include CRU removable storage devices, ioSafe fireproof and waterproof data storage devices and WiebeTech digital investigation devices.

