Digital.ai Appoints Gregory R. Ellis as New Head of Application Security Business

25-Year Industry Veteran Brings Deep Domain Expertise and Operational Experience, and a Proven Track Record in Growing Commercial and Public Sector Businesses

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digital.ai, the leading enterprise platform for AI-driven software development, today announced the appointment of Greg Ellis as general manager of the Application Security business. Ellis will lead the product management and engineering teams and will partner closely with Digital.ai’s global commercial team and partner network.

“Greg is a tremendous addition to our leadership team and brings an unparalleled background in product, engineering and operations that will guide the next stage of growth for our application security business,” said Stephen Elop, CEO of Digital.ai. “He has deep knowledge of what it takes to protect our customers’ assets, and a track record of success in leading growth-oriented business.”

Ellis has over 25 years of diverse experience in business operations roles across various software organizations. Ellis was an original product leader at Arxan Defense Systems, Inc., the foundation for Digital.ai’s security offerings. After Arxan was acquired by Microsemi Corporation in 2010, Ellis stepped into the role of vice president of operations at Microsemi Security Solutions where he led a team of 25 engineers developing software security solutions. When Mercury Systems, Inc. acquired portions of Microsemi, he joined Mercury Systems as its general manager of Secure Processing where he drove alignment across sales, engineering, product management and product marketing.

“I am excited to bring my background in security and business operations together with the Digital.ai team’s industry-leading products to provide secure, integrated platform solutions for our customers,” commented Ellis.

Ellis is based out of Lafayette, Indiana, which serves as the main presence for Digital.ai’s Application Security business, where he oversees a team of 50 engineers and product managers. He reports directly to Elop.

Digital.ai is an industry-leading technology company dedicated to helping Global 5000 enterprises achieve digital transformation goals. The company's AI-powered DevOps platform unifies, secures and generates predictive insights across the software lifecycle.

