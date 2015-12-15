Dynasty Financial Partners Closes a $50 Million Credit Facility from RBC Capital Markets and a Consortium of Lenders to Power Growth and Strategic Initiatives

Dynasty To Use Line of Credit to Fuel its Cutting-Edge Technology, Intellectual Capital, Integrations, and Capabilities to Support its Network Partners

Consortium of Lenders includes RBC, UMB, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, and Citi

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dynasty Financial Partners, the leading provider of back and middle-office outsourced solutions for RIAs, is pleased to announce the closing of a $50 million revolving credit facility with Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) acting as sole Administrative Agent, and UMB Bank, N.A. and J.P. Morgan joining RBC as Joint Lead Arrangers and Joint Book Runners. Citibank, N.A. as well as Goldman Sachs Bank USA will also a member of the syndicate.

Since 2010, the time of Dynasty’s founding, Dynasty has grown and maintained its status as the leading independent wealth management platform provider, and currently boasts over 48 network partners totaling collectively over $68 billion AUA. Dynasty will use the new credit facility to maintain and grow its cutting-edge technology, intellectual capital, integrations, and capabilities to support its network partners, in addition to other strategic investments through its Capital Strategies offering.

According to Justin Weinkle, Dynasty’s CFO, “This new facility provides us with significant dry powder to continue to drive growth in the business and further enhance our service offering. We are thrilled to work with RBC, Goldman Sachs, Citi, J.P. Morgan, and UMB, and we look forward to building upon our relationship with these world-class institutions.”

About RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets is recognized by the most significant corporations, institutional investors, asset managers, private equity firms, and governments around the globe as an innovative, trusted partner with an in-depth expertise in capital markets, banking, and finance.

We are well-established in the largest, most mature capital markets with over 6,600 employees across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region in 58 offices and 14 countries, collectively encompassing 82% of global investment banking activity each year and serving over 15,500 clients worldwide in over 100 countries.

For more information on RBC Capital Markets, visit rbccm.com.

About Dynasty

Dynasty is a provider of technology-enabled wealth management solutions and business services for financial advisory firms primarily focused on serving high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients. Dynasty provides access to a comprehensive platform of software and technology tools, business services and holistic investment management capabilities through an open-architecture platform delivered via a suite of proprietary and third-party technologies. Dynasty’s technology, tools and services provide advisory firms the supported independence to launch their business, scale their operations and grow their firms — both organically and inorganically — while also allowing them to be more focused on and better equipped to serve their clients. Dynasty’s platform and offering have won multiple awards in recent years.

For more than a decade, Dynasty has championed the benefits of independent wealth management for high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients and has contributed to the movement of assets from traditional brokerage channels to the independent channels of wealth management. As Dynasty is becoming a recognized industry leader, Dynasty has differentiated itself by developing competitive strengths, including a deep understanding of and strong relationship with its clients, a comprehensive offering of services and technology-enabled solutions, the ability to leverage its size and breadth to invest, the flexibility and seamlessness enabled by a modular technology solution, the entrepreneurial culture and experienced and committed management team. Dynasty is committed to continually growing its business by facilitating existing advisory firm clients’ growth, onboarding new clients, increasing the clients’ use of its broader capabilities, launching additional solutions and carrying out complementary acquisitions.

For more information, please visit www.dynastyfinancialpartners.com.

