Eagle Eye Smart Video Search Wins 2022 New Product of the Year Award

Security Today selects Eagle Eye Smart Video Search for New Product of the Year award

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Eagle Eye Networks, the global leader in cloud video surveillance, is the winner of a Security Today New Product of the Year award for its Smart Video Search.

Released this summer and available for all Eagle Eye customers, Eagle Eye Smart Video Search provides instant searching of all your video using common search terms. It makes searching your video footage as easy as searching the internet. No extra subscription fees, special cameras, hardware or local software is needed.

The Security Today New Product of the Year award “honors the outstanding product development achievements of security equipment manufacturers whose products are considered to be particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve security. In its 14th year of the independently juried contest, winners were honored in 47 product award categories.” Eagle Eye was the winner in the Artificial Intelligence category.

“Eagle Eye Smart Video Search delivers an AI-based search engine for video surveillance footage. The key to making any search truly useful is to make it ubiquitous and simple to use. Putting a simple user interface, similar to a web search engine, and making it work on all of a customer’s cameras is a game changer. Eagle Eye Smart Video Search uses AI to analyze video, identify items in the video, and then put those into an index; making the video instantly searchable, and delivering fast, accurate results,” said Dean Drako, Eagle Eye Networks CEO. “Security professionals are excited about the ability to search across all cameras. We’re honored that Security Today has recognized Smart Video Search with this award.”

Security Today magazine is a leading industry media brand providing technology, education, and solutions for security professionals.

ABOUT EAGLE EYE NETWORKS

Eagle Eye Networks is the global leader in cloud video surveillance, delivering cyber-secure cloud-based video with artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to make businesses more efficient and the world a safer place. The Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system) is the only platform robust and flexible enough to power the future of video surveillance and intelligence. Eagle Eye is based in Austin, Texas with offices in Amsterdam, Bangalore, and Tokyo. Learn more at een.com.

