Enlighted Ushers in New Era of Smart Building IoT Data and Space Intelligence

Launch of two new Space Intelligence Solutions: Data Services and Location Intelligence, for occupancy analytics, Real Time Location Services (RTLS), and energy reporting to boost productivity and sustainability outcomes

Launch of Ruggedized Micro Sensor, the first in the market for outdoor and high-humidity spaces such as parking garages

Partner ecosystem addition with Siemens J2 Innovations, collaborating on Smart Building systems

Consolidation under a single Siemens brand of Enlighted for IoT and workplace technology solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitaltransformation–Today Enlighted, a leading proptech company, released a curated portfolio of smart IoT building solutions to create customer value and further enable sustainable enterprises across industries and geographies. According to analyst firm Verdantix1, 75% of firms will use IoT data for space utilization monitoring. The solutions announced today, part of Siemens’ open business platform Xcelerator, elevate the use of IoT building data to a new level of functionality for leaders seeking to improve productivity of their operations and to reach carbon neutrality.

“We anticipate our new solutions and alignment with Siemens Xcelerator business platform will enable our customers to leverage their building’s IoT and activity data to vastly improve processes and decisions around the interactions of people and their spaces,” said Stefan Schwab, CEO, Enlighted. “Additionally, we will help them further transform their real estate portfolios with a focus on long-term sustainability to meet ESG goals.”

Space Intelligence Solutions – Revolutionizing the Use of IoT Building Data

The new portfolio includes two offerings that help enterprise companies understand activities within their spaces, gain access to deep analytics and leverage visualizations and application software to improve workflows and space utilization. The offerings include:

Data Services: A set of data APIs and visualizations around three primary areas of value: Occupancy Insights, including new people-counting capabilities to help understand how space is being used and inform decisions around portfolio sizing and space design Efficiency Insights to capture and report on energy savings for ESG reporting towards carbon net zero Location Insights to capture asset and people movements for use with third party location tracking applications

A set of data APIs and visualizations around three primary areas of value: Location Intelligence: A complete Real Time Location System (RTLS) that includes patented smart sensors embedded in light fixtures, long-life tags and badges combined with a SaaS cloud application for establishing new workflows, events and triggers associated with the movement of assets and people. With multiple standard business platform integrations, Location Intelligence will initially focus on outcomes for healthcare, education, office, and manufacturing industries.

“The Enlighted solution enables us to rapidly adjust our lighting controls via a smart software interface. During the last California heat emergency, we did exactly that, enabling us to dim our lights in the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco while maintaining office functions,” said Alex Ruggeberg, Global Real Estate Engineering, Salesforce. “We easily measured the energy savings via Enlighted’s data reporting. This is exactly the kind of intelligent, smart IoT building management that is part of a sustainable future for Salesforce.”

Ruggedized Micro Sensor

First to market, a low bay Ruggedized Micro Sensor delivering all the functionality of current IoT sensors in a minimally sized package. The sensor is designed for outdoor applications, parking structures, and damp or wet locations.

Speed Digital Transformation with partner J2 Innovations

Strengthening its technology ecosystem, Enlighted also announced a new partnership with J2 Innovations, a Siemens company and provider of open software systems for smart buildings to speed digital transformation around building management.

“J2 Innovations is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Enlighted. With J2’s FIN Framework combined with Enlighted’s IoT offerings, we are excited to deliver a powerful set of IoT solutions to the market,” said Alex Rohweder, CEO of J2 Innovations. “We’re looking forward to leveraging Enlighted’s robust data capabilities integrated with our IoT enabling framework.”

Enlighted is a leading proptech provider of IoT solutions at the intersection of people, space, and work. We offer a unique combination of cognitive environmental IoT sensors and lighting controls that connect to intelligent workplace experience apps, offering a singular, scalable, interoperable solution to address a spectrum of building, space, and productivity needs. Our customers leverage these solutions to enable occupant well-being, greater business efficiencies and momentum toward their sustainability goals. Enlighted is part of Building Robotics, Inc., a Siemens company. For more information, please visit us at www.enlightedinc.com.

