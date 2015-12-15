Enterprise Connect’s Digital Event Offers a Preview of Key Topics to be Showcased at Enterprise Connect Orlando 2023

Enterprise Connect Orlando Takes Place March 27-30, 2023 in Orlando, FL

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enterprise Connect, the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration, brought corporate IT decision makers together with solution providers through a one-day digital conference, Facing the Tough Issues on Hybrid Work: How Communications Technology Will Support New Ways of Working, on September 28. The digital conference offered a preview of topics to be showcased at Enterprise Connect Orlando 2023.

For more than 30 years, Enterprise Connect has brought corporate IT decision makers together with industry vendors, analysts, consultants, and channel partners to focus on the issues central to enterprise communications.

“With significant shifts in the workplace dynamic, enterprise IT leaders are searching for insights. innovative technology options, and clear roadmaps to help them navigate through the multi-faceted challenges they will face,” said Eric Krapf, General Manager, Enterprise Connect. “Our digital event provided an exclusive opportunity to learn how to deliver collaboration technology that enhances employee and customer experience. We look forward to continuing the conversations on these vital industry topics at our event in Orlando next year.”

Key takeaways from the digital event include:

Enterprise office-based workers must be protected at all times by emergency services that can deliver accurate location information to public service agencies . In the session Making E911 Work for Hybrid Work, Irwin Lazar, President and Principal Analyst, Metrigy provided the latest updates to help IT professionals understand how emergency readiness can keep up with an ever-changing hybrid work environment.

. In the session Making E911 Work for Hybrid Work, Irwin Lazar, President and Principal Analyst, Metrigy provided the latest updates to help IT professionals understand how emergency readiness can keep up with an ever-changing hybrid work environment. Vendors are making headway on one of the biggest challenges to effective hybrid work — lack of interoperability among collaboration vendors’ room-based video systems. In the session Meeting Room Interoperability Update, Jim Kelly, Senior Analyst/Consultant, Recon Research offered his assessment of the current state of meeting room interoperability, how much progress has been made and how the current situation should inform your decision-making about hybrid work deployments going forward.

In the session Meeting Room Interoperability Update, Jim Kelly, Senior Analyst/Consultant, Recon Research offered his assessment of the current state of meeting room interoperability, how much progress has been made and how the current situation should inform your decision-making about hybrid work deployments going forward. Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) and AI have opened the door to vast improvements in customer service, and the speed at which enterprises can innovate around customer experience (CX) to stay ahead of their competition. In the session Achieving World-Class CX With Your Contact Center Technology and Agent Workforce, Robin Gareiss, CEO and Principal Analyst, Metrigy shared the state of real-world deployment for CCaaS and AI in the contact center and offered advice on how to accelerate migration and deliver next-gen capabilities in the near term.

In addition, the digital program included the keynote presentation “An IT View on the ‘Whys’, ‘Whats’, and ‘Hows’ of Hybrid Work” presented by Adam Holtby, Principal Analyst, Omdia and Tim Banting, Principal Analyst, Omdia.

For additional information or to register for Enterprise Connect Orlando, taking place March 27-30, 2023 at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, FL and digitally, click here. Save $400 off an Orlando conference pass by using Promo Code ECVEPR2 and registering by December 31, 2022.

To become a sponsor/exhibitor, click here.

For media registration, contact Meryl Franzman at [email protected].

Stay connected with Enterprise Connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

About Enterprise Connect



For more than 30 years, Enterprise Connect has been the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration in North America. Enterprise Connect brings corporate IT decision makers together with the industry’s vendors, analysts and consultants to focus on the issues central to enterprise communications. Enterprise Connect owns and produces No Jitter, (nojitter.com), providing daily blogging and analysis of enterprise communications, and it also serves the community with a weekly email newsletter, research surveys and a Webinar Series. For more information, visit enterpriseconnect.com. Enterprise Connect is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech



Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We’re an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech.

Contacts

Media

Meryl Franzman



Enterprise Connect



E: [email protected]