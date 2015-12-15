Enterprise to Participate in Barclays CEO Energy–Power Conference

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) announced today that it will give a presentation and host investor one-on-one meetings at the Barclays CEO Energy–Power Conference on Tuesday, September 6, and Wednesday, September 7, 2022 in New York City. The presentation is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. ET, Tuesday, with the accompanying slides accessible via Enterprise’s website at www.enterpriseproducts.com (under the Investors tab). The latest investor deck of slides, which may be used to facilitate investor meetings, will also be accessible on the Enterprise website.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and marine terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and marine terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage, and marine terminals and related services; and a marine transportation business that operates on key United States inland and intracoastal waterway systems. The partnership’s assets include more than 50,000 miles of pipelines; over 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 Bcf of natural gas storage capacity.

