Enzo Biochem, Inc. Launches AMPIVIEW™ Gene Expression Platform with First Products Targeting Detection of HPV and SARS-CoV-2

Powered by Enzo’s LoopRNA™ ISH technology, a new platform designed for superior sensitivity in detection and visualization of biomarkers in the spatial context of cells and tissues

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) (“Enzo” or the “Company”), a leading biosciences and diagnostics company, today announced the launch of the AMPIVIEW™ line, a breakthrough RNA gene expression platform powered by Enzo’s LoopRNA™ in situ hybridization technology. The AMPIVIEW™ platform with its first products for HPV detection and analysis significantly expands Enzo’s position in the oncology market and paves the way for expansion into the growing spatial biology space.

Enzo’s AMPIVIEW™ RNA products combine the precision of targeted, sequence-specific probes with the superior sensitivity of its novel LoopRNA™ ISH technology. This innovative design enables sensitive and specific detection of target genes in tissue or cell samples while preserving the morphology. The study of single cells within their native tissue environment, known as spatial biology, helps scientists better characterize and understand disease. This spatial biology market is expected to reach $2.15B in 20301 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%.

HPV testing is part of Enzo’s focus on women’s health and oncology and leverages the Company’s long history in HPV detection while complementing the existing offering of Enzo’s POLYVIEW® immunohistochemistry (“IHC”) and PATHO-GENE® in situ hybridization (“ISH”) detection platforms, an enhanced diagnostic detection system used by pathologists in reading tissue biopsies. Applying this powerful AMPIVIEW™ visualization technology to HPV analysis is a logical extension of Enzo’s already broad portfolio of tissue analysis assays and reagents.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 95 percent of cervical cancers, the fourth most frequent cancer in women, are caused by HPV. In HPV testing, detecting the spatial localization of active HPV in tumor cells is critical in assessing its clinical significance, and the AMPIVIEW™ HPV RNA probes make this possible. The HPV testing market is expected to reach $7.3B by 20282with a CAGR of 16.4%.

“Our outstanding team of scientists at Enzo developed the new LoopRNA ISH™ technology with clinical pathology in mind,” said Hamid Erfanian, CEO. “The AMPIVIEW™ RNA platform is flexible and adaptable, with established manual or automated workflows. This product will support the advancement of drug discovery and development and help close the spatial biology gap in clinical pathology.”

“As a developer and manufacturer of cutting-edge molecular detection solutions, Enzo continues to bring innovative technologies that provide clinically relevant information to researchers,” added Hamid Erfanian, CEO.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem is a pioneer in molecular diagnostics, leading the convergence of clinical laboratories, life sciences and intellectual property through the development of unique diagnostic platform technologies that provide numerous advantages over previous standards. A global company, Enzo Biochem utilizes cross-functional teams to develop and deploy products, systems and services that meet the ever-changing and rapidly growing needs of health care today and into the future. Underpinning Enzo Biochem’s products and technologies is a broad and deep intellectual property portfolio, with patent coverage across a number of key enabling technologies.

For more information, please visit www.Enzo.com or follow Enzo Biochem on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release may be considered “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management, including those related to cash flow, gross margins, revenues, and expenses which are dependent on a number of factors outside of the control of the Company including, inter alia, the markets for the Company’s products and services, costs of goods and services, other expenses, government regulations, litigation, and general business conditions. See Risk Factors in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. The Company disclaims any obligations to update any forward-looking statement as a result of developments occurring after the date of this release.

###

Enzo Biochem Contacts For: Enzo Biochem: For Media: For Investors: David Bench, CFO

212-583-0100

[email protected] Lynn Granito

Berry & Company Public Relations

212-253-8881

[email protected] Chris Calabrese

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

917-680-5608

[email protected]

1 Source: Grandview Research, Business Wire.

2 Sources: Grandview Research, Business Wire.