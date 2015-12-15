Erasca to Present at the Bank of America Securities Precision Oncology Conference 2022

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced its participation in the Bank of America Securities Precision Oncology Conference. Jonathan E. Lim, M.D., chairman, CEO, and co-founder, and David M. Chacko, M.D., chief financial officer, will represent Erasca in a virtual fireside chat at 3:40 pm Eastern Time on Monday, October 3, 2022. Drs. Lim and Chacko will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

A live webcast of the event will be available online at https://bofa.veracast.com. An archived replay of the event will be available until January 3, 2023, following the webcast at Erasca.com/events .

About Erasca

At Erasca, our name is our mission: To eras e ca ncer. We are a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Our company was co-founded by leading pioneers in precision oncology and RAS targeting to create novel therapies and combination regimens designed to comprehensively shut down the RAS/MAPK pathway for the treatment of cancer. We have assembled what we believe to be the deepest RAS/MAPK pathway-focused pipeline in the industry. We believe our team’s capabilities and experience, further guided by our scientific advisory board which includes the world’s leading experts in the RAS/MAPK pathway, uniquely position us to achieve our bold mission of erasing cancer.

