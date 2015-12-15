ERTC Tax Credit Calculator Tool Launched by FederalTaxCredits.org

FederalTaxCredits.org launched a new ERTC rebate eligibility and calculator tool which allows employers to find out if they qualify for pandemic relief funds. The company has also established a fast rebate service to help employers claim their rebates.

La Center, Washington–(Newsfile Corp. – September 15, 2022) – FederalTaxCredits.org launched a new easy-to-use tool which allows small and medium-sized businesses that have not claimed their Employee Retention Tax Credits to find out if they are eligible for rebates. The eligibility assessment can be completed in approximately one minute, without sharing any proprietary business information.

For more information about ERTC eligibility, or to use the assessment tool, please visit https://federaltaxcredits.org.

ERTC Tax Credit Calculator Tool Launched By FederalTaxCredits

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/137257_80e093a34403ab20_001full.jpg

The new assessment tool is available with no cost, and no obligation, to any business, startup, or non-profit organization with less than 500 full-time employees on average. By answering 10 simple questions employers can determine if they qualify, and how much they may be eligible for in rebates.

Employers who have already received a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program may also be eligible for rebates and can use the company’s new 15 Minute Refund program to apply. The fast rebate service is available through a partnership with a firm of ERTC specialist CPAs and can be found on https://federaltaxcredits.org.

The new program guarantees each employer their maximum allowable rebate, and audit-proof documentation compiled by the ERTC CPA team. To ensure refunds are processed as soon as possible, completing claims made through the 15 Minute Refund program is the sole focus of the specialty CPA firm.

After completing the new eligibility assessment, employers will receive a link to a secure server, where they can complete their claims with the help of the CPA team. To have their rebate calculated, employers will be asked to upload their 941 returns, raw payroll data, and if they have also enrolled in the PPP program, their PPP loan documents.

After completing the new eligibility assessment and 15 Minute Refund program, the CPA team will handle each client’s paperwork, and help them file an amendment to their 941 returns. The updated fast rebate service is risk-free to all clients, and there is no charge for any company that does not qualify for and receive a rebate.

To learn more about the no-cost eligibility assessment, or the 15 Minute Refund program, please visit https://federaltaxcredits.org.

Contact Info:

Name: Paul Kohn

Email: [email protected]

Organization: FederalTaxCredits.org

Address: 1315 W E Pl., La Center, WA 98629, United States

Phone: +1-360-641-7709

Website: https://federaltaxcredits.org/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/137257