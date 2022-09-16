Ev Dynamics’s First Pure Electric Fully Accessible Public Minibus Will Soon Commence Service in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Sep 16, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (the “Company”, Stock Code: 476, together with its subsidiaries, collectively “Ev Dynamics” or the “Group”), a provider of new energy vehicles and integrated technology solutions, has announced that the pure electric minibus developed and produced by the Group has completed the Public Light Bus Type Approval by the Transport Department. The electric minibus will immediately be tested on a green minibus (“GMB”) route and is expected to commence service at the end of this year or early next year. The vehicle is the first pure electric fully accessible public minibus in Hong Kong, marking a new era of eco-friendly and socially inclusive public transportation led by Ev Dynamics.

(From L to R), Mr. John Ma, COO, Ev Dynamics; Mr. Ma Kiu Sang, Koon Wing Motors; Leg Cllr Gary Zhang; Ms. Chan Hoi Ying, ED, Ev Dynamics; Mr. Patrick Wong, Asst Comr, Transport Dept; Mr. Owin Fung, Dep Dir of Env Prot Dept; Mr. Cheung Ngan, Chairman, Ev Dynamics; Mr. Li Pak Kee, GM, Vantage Billion Devt; Ms. Chan Yuen-han, Hon Adv, HKFTU; Leg Cllr Frankie Yick, and Mr. Lam Tin Fu, Sec Gen, MTWGU cut the ribbon for Hong Kong’s first pure electric fully accessible public minibus. Mr. Cheung Ngan, Chairman of Ev Dynamics (center), and Mr. John Ma, Chief Operating Officer, Ev Dynamics (left), hand over the key of the first pure electric fully accessible public minibus in Hong Kong to Mr. Li Pak Kee, General Manager, Vantage Billion Development Limited (right). Hong Kong’s first pure electric fully accessible public minibus developed and produced by Ev Dynamics.

Today, the Ev Dynamics vehicle was handed over to the GMB operator Vantage Billion Development Limited for route testing. Mr. Ricky Suhendar, Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Hong Kong; Dr. Adeyemi E. Adebayo, Consul General of Nigeria Hong Kong; Mr. Fung Ho Yin, Owin, Deputy Director of the Environmental Protection Department; Mr. Wong Chi Kwong, Patrick, Assistant Commissioner for Transport, Hon Frankie Yick Chi-ming, Legislative Councillor (Functional Constituency – Transport), Ir Hon. Zhang Xinyu, Gary, Legislative Councillor (Geographical Constituency – New Territories North); Ms. Chan Yuen-han, Honorary Advisor, The Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions; and Mr. Lam Tin Fu, Secretary General, Motor Transport Workers General Union, all witnessed the launch of the pure electric fully accessible vehicle into the franchised minibus segment. Developed by the Group for the Hong Kong market, the minibus will further promote environmental protection and social inclusion in the city.

The pure electric fully accessible minibus is tailor-made for Hong Kong. Its robust and intelligent power system is suitable for the difficult traffic conditions found in Hong Kong. With its high-performance lithium iron phosphate battery, the vehicle is emission-free, and can travel 230 kilometers with only 30 to 60 minutes of charging. The seven-meter-long vehicle has flexible driving dynamics and ample interior space. In addition, the low platform provides convenient access for people with disabilities and the elderly.

Mr. Cheung Ngan, Chairman of Ev Dynamics, said, “We are extremely pleased that our seven-meter-long pure electric fully accessible minibus is entering the franchised minibus market in Hong Kong. This vehicle boasts zero emissions, and can therefore effectively improve roadside air quality. Moreover, its unique low-platform design can address the needs of people with mobility problems or the elderly who wish to go out. At present, there is no comparable model in Hong Kong, so we believe that this pure electric fully accessible minibus will be welcomed by local operators and passengers alike.”

Mr. Cheung further described the electric vehicle as the future of transportation. The Group has been developing pure electric vehicles for years and is committed to providing society with healthier and cleaner transportation options. In view of the traffic found in the Hong Kong market, the Group offers a variety of models, including the seven-meter-long pure electric fully accessible minibus being handed to the green minibus operator today for route testing. The Group also offers a seven-meter-long rooftop fast-charging pure electric fully accessible minibus, seven-meter-long pure electric wheelchair accessible minibus, 12-meter-long fully accessible e-bus, and fully electric 65-seat coach.

At present, the Group has completed the sale of two 12-meter-long fully accessible e-buses to the Hong Kong Productivity Council, and another e-bus of the same model, also procured by the Hong Kong Productivity Council, has yet to be delivered. Two fully electric 65-seat coaches have arrived in Hong Kong and are ready for sale.

