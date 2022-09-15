Fandifi Commences Marketing Preparations for Beta Launch

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 15, 2022) – Fandifi Technology Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ4) (“Fandifi” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that the Company is pushing forward with its plan to release its fan engagement and prediction platform. Fandifi plans a beta launch with an accompanying marketing strategy to help build its brand presence and following. Fandifi plans to start accepting signups for its beta platform as the Company has completed internal user acceptance testing.

During sign ups and along side the release of its beta platform. Fandifi intends to launch a revised customer facing website (www.fandifi.com) that will use a user first content strategy to help create a home for different esports & sports event. The site under development now, will also include an upgrade investor interface. This will co-live with a data based social strategy to help create viewership and interest around its platform. Utilizing platforms such as Discord, Steam, Instagram, Twitch & YouTube.

Fandifi plans on receiving feedback on and growing its user base over Q4 this year. With a plan to have several thousand players before the year is over, the Company’s marketing campaign will keep track of and promote its events over its new founded social presence while providing key metrics to begin amplifying multichannel initiatives as it expands into new geographic markets and content verticals.

About Fandifi Technology Corp.

Fandifi is building a crowd based and system generated prediction fan engagement platform. The Fandifi platform runs on an associated neural network tailor-made for content creators to increase gamification of their content and enable fan engagement within their communities regardless of the form of distribution. FandifiTM also operates www.fandomart.com , an NFT marketplace where rewards can be bought, sold, or traded on a blockchain agnostic platform.

