Fandifi to Commence Beta Sign Ups

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 23, 2022) – Fandifi Technology Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ4) (“Fandifi” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that the Company is progressing with its plan to release its fan engagement and prediction platform. Sign-ups for Fandifi’s Beta will commence on September 29, 2022. Players of the Fandifi platform will be able to sign up on the Company’s sign up page at Fandifi.com.

Further to the Company’s recent press release, Fandifi has commenced a multifaceted marketing campaign to build up player interest ahead of the Beta utilizing Discord, Steam, Instagram, Twitch & Youtube amongst other mediums.

The Company will begin layering in additional user databases as it crystalizes ongoing partner discussions.

About Fandifi Technology Corp.

Fandifi is building a crowd based and system generated prediction fan engagement platform. The Fandifi platform runs on an associated neural network tailor-made for content creators to increase gamification of their content and enable fan engagement within their communities regardless of the form of distribution. FandifiTM also operates www.fandomart.com, an NFT marketplace where rewards can be bought, sold, or traded on a blockchain agnostic platform.

For additional Information:

Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Phone +1 604 256 6990

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/138272