Fate Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming September Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Fate Therapeutics”) (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for patients with cancer, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Citi’s 17th Annual BioPharma Conference on Thursday, September 8, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts

  • Hosting 1×1 investor meetings only

Wells Fargo 2022 Healthcare Conference on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 8:35 AM ET in Boston, Massachusetts

  • Participating in a fireside chat and hosting 1×1 investor meetings

Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 2:15 PM ET in New York, New York

  • Participating in a fireside chat and hosting 1×1 investor meetings

Baird 2022 Global Health Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 8:30 AM ET in New York, New York

  • Participating in a fireside chat only

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM ET in New York, New York

  • Participating in a fireside chat only

A live webcast, if recorded, of each presentation can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.fatetherapeutics.com. The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the event.

About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.
Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of first-in-class cellular immunotherapies for patients with cancer. The Company has established a leadership position in the clinical development and manufacture of universal, off-the-shelf cell products using its proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) product platform. The Company’s immuno-oncology pipeline includes off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived natural killer (NK) cell and T-cell product candidates, which are designed to synergize with well-established cancer therapies, including immune checkpoint inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies, and to target tumor-associated antigens using chimeric antigen receptors (CARs). Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.fatetherapeutics.com.

Contact:
Christina Tartaglia
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212.362.1200
[email protected]

