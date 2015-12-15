Find new ways to move with the Venu Sq 2 series from Garmin

Featuring a bright AMOLED display and up to 11 days of battery life, the latest GPS smartwatches include all-day health monitoring and fitness metrics to help you stay active

OLATHE, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced the Venu® Sq 2 and Venu Sq 2 – Music Edition, affordable GPS smartwatches with all-day health monitoring, fitness tracking and connected features. For those who want to take their music on the go, the Venu Sq 2 – Music Edition includes on-device music storage for phone-free listening. Combining daily style with health and fitness metrics, the Venu Sq 2 series features a bright AMOLED display that is easy to read, while a touchscreen allows for quick access to health stats, 25+ built-in sports apps, smart notifications and more. Plus, with up to 11 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, users don't have to worry about charging their watch every night, allowing them to monitor health metrics 24/7 and receive a more complete picture of their sleep quality, stress, Body Battery™ and activity levels.





“No matter what your day holds, the Venu Sq 2 series is designed to keep up with your lifestyle,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Packed with popular health and wellness features, smart notifications and an impressive battery life – all at an affordable price point – the Venu Sq 2 series makes it easy to stay on top of your well-being all day, every day.”

All-day health monitoring

With a robust suite of health monitoring features, the Venu Sq 2 series makes it easy to connect mind and body.

Wrist-based heart rate 1 : Track heart rate 24/7 and receive abnormal heart rate alerts (high/low) when the body is at rest.

: Track heart rate 24/7 and receive abnormal heart rate alerts (high/low) when the body is at rest. Body Battery energy monitoring: View current energy levels to find the best times for activity and rest.

Sleep monitoring and sleep score: Gain a better understanding of how the body is recovering with the latest and most advanced sleep tracking that combines information from multiple sensors to provide a comprehensive assessment of sleep. Every morning, receive a personalized score for last night’s sleep and view the different sleep stages as well as heart rate, stress, Pulse Ox 2 and respiration data.

and respiration data. Stress tracking: Gain insights into how calm, balanced or stressful the day has been and receive relax reminders when stress is detected. The built-in breathwork activity can also be used to encourage mindful breathing by tracking respiration, average heart rate and change in stress levels.

Women’s health tracking: Use the Garmin Connect™ smartphone app to track a menstrual cycle or pregnancy. Log symptoms, get exercise and nutrition education and more. Plus, use the Women’s Health Tracking app on the watch to see and log details right from the wrist.

Health Snapshot: Log a 2-minute session to record key metrics like heart rate, heart rate variability, Pulse Ox, respiration and stress. A report with those stats can be viewed directly on the watch itself or in the Garmin Connect app.

Get out and move

Offering popular built-in sports apps and fitness features, the Venu Sq 2 series is made to keep up with an active lifestyle. With 25+ preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps – including walking, running, cycling, tennis and more – it’s easy to switch up a workout. The Venu Sq 2 series even includes preloaded cardio, strength, yoga, HIIT and Pilates workouts. For those who enjoy HIIT workouts, the preloaded activity profile features different timers to track key metrics and allows users to set the number of rounds, work/rest intervals and more.

Using the Garmin Connect app, users can choose from dozens of additional pre-made workouts or create their own using more than 1,600 exercises, then download them straight to the watch. Runners training for their next 5K, 10K or half-marathon can get a personal running coach on their wrist with free Garmin Coach training plans that adapt based on their goals and performance. Even after a workout, the Venu Sq 2 series will continue to track steps, intensity minutes, calories burned and more.

Stay connected

Never miss a beat – even on the go – with the Venu Sq 2 series. Directly from the wrist, receive text messages and view social media updates, emails and more when the watch is paired with an Apple® or Android™ smartphone. Safety and tracking features provide peace of mind by sending the user’s live location to chosen emergency contacts – or automatically sending a message if an incident is detected.2 While out and about, breeze through checkout lines and quickly pay right from the wrist with Garmin Pay™ contactless payment solution.3 Users with the Venu Sq 2 – Music Edition can store up to 500 songs right on the watch, including playlists from Spotify®, Amazon Music and Deezer (subscription required). What’s more, users can download select apps, watch faces and more from the Connect IQ™ Store right on the watch, or find more options in the smartphone app.

Designed to complement every outfit and every part of the day, the Venu Sq 2 series features a 1.4-inch rectangular, AMOLED touchscreen display with a lightweight aluminum bezel and comfortable silicone band. Available now, the Venu Sq 2 comes in shadow gray/slate, white/cream gold and cool mint/metallic mint and has a suggested retail price of $249.99. The Venu Sq 2 – Music Edition comes in black/slate, ivory/peach gold and French gray/cream gold and has a suggested retail price of $299.99. Customers can also design their own Venu Sq 2 series smartwatch by mixing and matching bands and bezels with Your Watch, Your Way on garmin.com.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the wellness industry. Committed to developing wearables and health measurement tools that help people of all activity levels lead healthier lives, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For more information, visit Garmin’s virtual newsroom, email our press team, connect with @garminwellness on social media, or follow our adventures at garmin.com/blog.

