FIS and Microsoft Top Annual IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100 and Enterprise Top 25; ServiceNow Named Overall Real Results Winner

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FinTechAwards—IDC Financial Insights today announced FIS and Microsoft top the 2022 IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100 and Enterprise Top 25 respectively. The 19th annual IDC FinTech Rankings categorize and evaluate technology providers based on calendar year revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software, and/or services. Data is gathered from surveys completed by vendors, as well as original research and market analysis conducted by IDC Financial Insights. Two sets of rankings emerge from this process: IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100 and Enterprise Top 25.

IDC FinTech Rankings: Top 100 – vendors that approximately derive more than one-third of their revenue from the financial services and FinTech industries.

– vendors that approximately derive more than one-third of their revenue from the financial services and FinTech industries. IDC FinTech Rankings: Enterprise Top 25 – enterprise companies serving multiple industries that derive approximately one-third or less of their revenues from the financial services and FinTech industries.

The providers featured in the annual FinTech Rankings supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry, an industry in which IDC Financial Insights forecasts worldwide spending on IT to be $590 billion (USD) by 2025. To learn more about the rankings and IDC’s continued coverage of the top global providers of financial technology, please visit our site HERE.

“Earning the top spot in IDC’s FinTech rankings for nearly a decade brings great pride for FIS as it validates our approach and passion for advancing the way the world pays, banks, and invests,” said Gary Norcross, Chairman and CEO of FIS. “We are driven to deliver bold innovation and solutions to our clients so they can grow their businesses and deliver exceptional experiences to their customers.”

The 2022 IDC FinTech Rankings Top 10:

FIS Fiserv SS&C Technologies NCR Corporation Finastra Global Payments Virtu Financial Diebold Nixdorf Experian Broadridge Financial Solutions

The 2022 IDC FinTech Rankings Enterprise Top 5:

Microsoft IBM Dell Deloitte Accenture

“The 125 companies represented in our IDC FinTech Rankings provide the innovation, efficiencies, and scale for the industry to succeed in a digital first world,” said Marc DeCastro, research director, IDC Financial Insights. “When it comes to providing financial services technology solutions, these organizations currently capture close to 60% of the total spend of hardware, software, and services, which still leaves considerable opportunities for growth as well as new and emerging vendors to compete for the rest.”

2022 Real Results Award Winners

IDC Financial Insights also revealed the winners of the 2022 Real Results Awards, recognizing IT providers that have enabled a genuine, measurable, and future-enabling change at a client financial institution (bank, capital markets firm, or insurer) in the worldwide financial services industry. ServiceNow was named the 2022 Overall Winner.

Additional 2022 winners include:

Efficiency & Agility: CCC Intelligent Solutions

Omni-Channel Customer Experience: Q2

Next Generation Payments: ServiceNow

Lending Transformation: Moody’s Analytics

Treasury & Trade Transformation: ServiceNow

Digital Trust & Stewardship: Featurespace

